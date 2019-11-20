Gov. Mark Gordon testifies Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, before the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works in Washington, D.C. Gordon was invited to the hearing by U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., who chairs the committee, after the senator introduced a bill earlier this year that would change certain rules within the Clean Water Act that both men say have allowed other states to block trade with Wyoming.