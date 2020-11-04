Republican Dan Furphy beat Democrat Jackie Grimes in the race for a seat to represent Wyoming Senate District 10.
Furphy received 5,593 unofficial votes, ahead of Grimes’ 4,343 votes, to win 54%-46%.
“It was a fun campaign,” Furphy said. “I had a group of great people working on it with me. I received such support from my constituents that actually amazed me. They helped me work, and they contributed more than I was truly expecting.”
Furphy and Grimes were running to replace the retiring Sen. Glenn Moniz, who was elected in 2016. Senate District 10 includes almost all of Albany County outside Laramie itself and not including the Rock River area.
In the 2020 primary, Furphy defeated Craig Malmstrom with 59% of the vote. He recently served two terms in the Wyoming House, representing House District 14. Before running for the Wyoming Legislature in 2016, he served on the Laramie City Council and the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Board.
Furphy said the priority for the near future would be the state budget, as the state is facing a deficit approaching a quarter-billion dollars for coming biennium. He said he would work to find creative sources of new revenue to prevent continued cuts.
“We’ve got to come up with creative ways of handling that,” he said. “I’m big on trying to keep further cuts form the school system here in Albany County and further cuts from the University of Wyoming.”
Furphy praised Grimes for the campaign, saying they both stayed on the issues.
“I’m hoping I can work together with her on mental health issues going forward,” he said.
He said he would also look to promote statewide economic development driven by energy and technology research coming out of UW.
“If we can keep our mineral resources in our state profitable, that is going to be really important,” he said.
Grimes, a school psychologist for Albany County School District No. 1, thanked her supporters, volunteers and campaign staff for running a “responsible and ethical campaign.” She said Furphy was an upstanding candidate and a good person to lose to.
“I hope he will work to fight hard for Albany County to make sure that what is coming does not hurt us too badly,” she said.
