FT. STEELE – Though it was listed among 10 rest areas slated to close indefinitely as a cost-saving mechanism, Wyoming Department of Transportation officials say a rest area near Rawlins on Interstate 80 will close while it is expanded — and is the only one on the list with definitive reopening plans.
In fiscal year 2018, WYDOT was awarded a $20 million BUILD grant for the I-80 Winter Freight Improvement Project, which also requires 20% state matching funds. Renovation plans for the rest area at Ft. Steele include two truck parking areas, each with about 80 spots. Construction will include truck climbing lanes and the two truck parking areas along I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins, according to WYDOT Public Affairs manager Doug McGee.
Though it will close June 15 along with the other nine announced by Gov. Mark Gordon last week, construction on the rest area could begin this fall.
The Ft. Steele rest area is the only one that will be renovated during the closure and the other nine will be re-evaluated for reopening when WYDOT has funding, WYDOT Director Luke Reiner said.
The closures were prompted by a need for WYDOT to reduce costs due to budgetary shortfalls, officials said, and were approved by the Wyoming Transportation Commission during a recent special meeting. The Ft. Steele closure will mean that WYDOT saves around $7,000-$10,000 per month on contract maintenance services, Reiner said.
“That’s the real cost savings by closing Ft. Steele,” Reiner said.
WYDOT did select all rest areas slated for closure based on proximity to services.
“If you are close to a place to stop, use the restroom or get a soda, we wanted to push that business to those convenience stores,” Reiner said.
The 2018 grant was approved, though, for the notoriously dangerous section of I-80 to allow for truck parking when the interstate closes.
“We didn’t want to shut down Ft. Steele (permanently) because of the truck traffic,” Reiner said.
The project’s preliminary engineering design has been authorized, and advanced construction with tapered match procedures will be used. McGee said WYDOT is hoping for a September bid letting process. Work could start in the fall, but it would be weather dependent, he said.
“Most of the work will start in spring 2021 with a completion date of 2023,” McGee said.
The other rest areas that will close include Lusk on US 18; Guernsey on US 26; Greybull on US 14-16-20; Moorcroft on Interstate 90; Star Valley on US 89; Sundance on Interstate 90; Upton on US 16; and Orin Junction and Chugwater, both located on Interstate 25.
“This is a painful reality but a necessary step given our state’s fiscal situation,” Gordon said. “This will have real impacts, not only for travelers, but for the custodial staff contracted to provide services to these facilities. These workers are our friends and neighbors in Wyoming communities around the state.”
WYDOT officials sent letters to local community leaders and the contractors who work at the rest areas notifying them of the closures.
“We took a hard look at all of our rest areas and came up with a list of those that we feel we can close with a minimal amount of impact to our travelers,” said Reiner. “It was a hard decision but one that we came to based on the needs of the public and to ensure we maintain a balanced budget.”
The rest area closures will result in a savings to WYDOT of approximately $197,453 from June 15 through Sept. 30, which is the end of the fiscal year. After that, the department will save about $789,812 per year.
“Although these rest areas will close, motorists will still have access to facilities in neighboring communities,” Reiner said. “Each of the rest areas that are closing are within a reasonable distance of a town that has facilities for the public.”
