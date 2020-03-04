Foster Friess is shown speaking to a voter in Rock Springs in May 2018. After a brief state listening tour, Friess announced this week he would not pose a primary challenge to former Wyoming Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis in her bid to replace Mike Enzi in the U.S. Senate.
CHEYENNE – After weighing a run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Mike Enzi, multimillionaire and former gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess announced Monday that he won’t join this year’s race.
Friess, a well-known donor to conservative politicians whose investment business is worth roughly $15 billion, came to the decision after conducting a statewide “listening tour” over the last few weeks to get a read on Wyomingites’ political attitudes.
