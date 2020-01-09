Mason Harvick, 5, center, dips an inked strip into a cup of water to try and match a pattern found at a "crime scene" while being watched by partners Maggie Harvick, left, 7, and Haiven Swallow, 6, during the forensic science-themed family day at the Wyoming State Museum. Families had to determine who stole an important artifact from the museum and learned how to take and analyze fingerprints, measure shoe sizes and evaluate other clues to deduce who the thief was.