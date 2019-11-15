CHEYENNE — The 15-year-old boy who caused a disturbance earlier this week at Cheyenne’s Triumph High and made threats against other schools was arrested Thursday and is being charged as an adult.
Charles Rees Karn is being charged for making terroristic threats, which carries up to three years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. It’s unclear at this time why Karn is being charged as an adult.
Karn had his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon, according to KGAB. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 22, and his bond is set at $5,000 cash.
According to court documents:
On Tuesday, Karn had caused a disturbance at Triumph, where he was a student. He was on probation for a different incident, and is accused of having an “emotional outburst that resulted in him cutting off his ankle monitoring bracelet and leaving the school on foot,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
After he left the school, Karn allegedly called Triumph and said he was going to blow up South High and Johnson Junior High, and that he also had a gun. Police later found Karn at Johnson, where he was vandalizing cars.
When officers approached Karn, he allegedly admitted to making the threats and said he wanted to scare people. Karn admitted he didn’t actually have a gun and “wanted to kill people” with the bomb threat, but said he was joking.
Due to his threats, five schools were placed on a secure perimeter, which included South, Triumph, Johnson, Goins Elementary and Rossman Elementary. South and Johnson were also searched for a possible bomb.
Police officers swept the schools with K9s to check for any threats, but no credible threats were found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.