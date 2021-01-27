At approximately 11:30 a.m., Jan. 25, Laramie Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of North Ninth Street for a report of a disturbance.
As a result of officers’ investigation, Albert Brodhead, 53, Laramie, was arrested and charged with Strangulation of a Household Member (WS 6-2-509).
Brodhead remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center without bond.
Wyoming Statute 6-2-509 states a person is guilty of strangulation of a household member if he intentionally and knowingly or recklessly causes or attempts to cause bodily injury to a household member by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of blood by applying pressure on the throat or neck of the household member; or blocking the nose and mouth of the household member. Strangulation of a household member is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years.
At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
