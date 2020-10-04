Barbara Boucher Owens knew James Boucher the longest of anyone on earth.
Well, he knew her longer, technically. She couldn’t remember the first few years of her life, but her big brother could.
The two weren’t that close when she was a little girl, but by the time Owens graduated high school, she knew one thing was true: her brother James was her best friend, an ally she could count on when the world turned strange.
So it’s hard for Owens to fully come to grips with the fact that her brother isn’t on this planet anymore. It’s difficult to know she can’t pick up the phone anytime to call him anymore, that there is one fewer person on Earth who truly understands what her life has been like up until now.
On Sept. 20, the Boucher family was changed forever when they lost their beloved James Boucher, also known as “Jim” to his closest friends and family. Boucher died in a vehicle collision in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, a major shock to not only the family, but the Laramie community and Wyoming at large.
He left behind a wife, six children, numerous grandchildren, extended family, as well as a litany of friends and admirers to honor his legacy.
The family held a memorial service on Sept. 26.
Boucher was an icon in the Laramie community for decades, practicing as an optometrist at the Snowy Range Vision Center, which he established in the mid-1960s. He came to Wyoming for good after spending a few summers working at a gas station in Yellowstone in the late 1950s, falling in love with the beautiful scenery and incredible outdoor recreational activities the state provided.
Owens can remember the exact moment her brother decided he wanted to go into optometry, one weekend when she was visiting him at Ohio Wesleyan University.
“He was studying physics, but he didn’t seem to be completely settled on that,” Owens explained. “So I went to visit him one weekend and he was showing me the library. He picked up a book on careers and it was focused on optometry. He started flipping through it and said, ‘I think I’d like to do that.’”
Caring for people was in Boucher’s blood, though, as his father and grandfather were dentists.
His youngest son Joel Boucher could go on for hours, if not days, about the amazing person his father was and the wonderful moments Boucher had with his family.
“He loved life,” Joel Boucher said about his father. “He loved hunting, anything that had to do with the University of Wyoming, his practice and his patients. Optometry was his life. He was a people-person and could talk to anyone about anything.”
While Boucher technically retired from his practice in 2016, he still regularly would appear in the office to work with longtime patients. Little could stop him, despite being in his 80s and having Parkinson’s, which is why so many people loved him.
He was a regular attendee at UW’s sporting events. He was a member of the Wyoming Jaycees, the Elks Club and the Lions Club. Boucher also served on the board of directors for Ivinson Memorial Hospital for 12 years.
He also served in the U.S. Air Force for three years, flying around the world in a B-52 bomber that had an atomic bomb on board so he could assess the pilot’s night vision.
Boucher loved his community so much, he even spent time in the Wyoming House of Representatives in the mid-1970s representing Albany County. He also made a powerful friend during that time while in the House, connecting with soon-to-be- U.S. Sen. Al Simpson.
Boucher even made such an impact on Laramie, Albany County and the state of Wyoming that Gov. Mark Gordon extended the existing flag honors on Sept. 26 to include Boucher, something the family was incredibly surprised by, but for which they were incredibly grateful.
“The day Jim died, my daughter and I were driving somewhere and we saw the flags at half-mast and she kind of joked that maybe the flags were down for Uncle Jim, because we knew they were down for (late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg),” Owens said. “Then Gov. Gordon extended the flag orders to actually include Jim. It was wonderful to see that Jim was so well-known and well thought of.”
Life won’t be the same in the Boucher family without Jim, but everyone is hoping that by sharing their favorite stories and memories of him, they will keep him preserved, allowing for his family, friends and Albany County community members to hear about him for years to come.
“The best advice he ever gave me was telling me how I should treat people,” Joel Boucher said. “He never judged anyone until he sat down and talked with him. It was what’s inside your heart that mattered to him. He was the most open-minded person I know and it’s helped me as a teacher, a coach and in general. I’m going to miss him.”
