CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., blocked an expedited vote Monday on a bill to restore benefits to a group of Vietnam War Navy veterans who say they’re suffering the effects of Agent Orange.
He told colleagues on the Senate floor he still wanted to help veterans who served aboard ships off the coast of Vietnam, and lack disability and health-care benefits granted to those who fought on land and rivers.
But he said uncertainty about potential costs made it impossible to act immediately.
His objection to a plan to fast-track the bill that required unanimous consent frustrated supporters of so-called “Blue Water” Navy veterans stripped of benefits related to the herbicide by the Department of Veterans Affairs 16 years ago.
With the 115th Congress coming to an end, the bill is at risk of having to start over next year. And Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said veterans ailing from cancers linked to dioxin, a key ingredient in Agent Orange, have no time to waste.
“We have just days before this Congress is finished, and our Blue Water Navy veterans are waiting for us,” she said in a floor speech. “Their families are waiting for us. Some of them are dying waiting for us.”
Veterans of Foreign Wars National Commander B.J. Lawrence piled on afterward in a news release.
“What (Enzi) just did was fail some 90,000 so-called Blue Water Navy veterans – many of whom reside in his state – who had their disability eligibility taken away in 2002 after regulatory changes,” he said. “His obstruction forsakes our nation’s promise to take care of those who were injured or made ill due to their military service.”
But in a short speech, Enzi echoed VA concerns that treatment for veterans could cost several times what the Congressional Budget Office estimates, and noted the CBO’s own estimate of costs over 10 years had risen $1.3 billion since the House voted.
The Senate Budget Committee chairman added there were also concerns about covering the cost by increasing fees on VA home loans.
“There’s clearly more work to do just on figuring out the spending and the administration of this, and the deficit impacts that this bill will have,” he said.
Enzi isn’t the only opponent. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has questioned the science behind the effort, and urged colleagues to wait until another study on the matter comes next June, according to the military newspaper Stars and Stripes.
For years, the VA has justified its decision to withhold benefits to Blue Water veterans by saying there’s no conclusive proof their health issues stemmed from contact with chemicals used to destroy jungle canopies.
But veterans have chipped away at that finding in recent years with research and advocacy.
They say they’re dealing with the same conditions eligible veterans are suffering, such as cancer and Parkinson’s disease. And they’ve pointed to an Australian study indicating that country’s sailors could have been exposed to the chemical when ships took in contaminated water and distilled it for onboard use, which U.S. government researchers later deemed plausible for American sailors, if impossible to substantiate.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill 382-0 in June to restore benefits to the group of veterans.
But Enzi’s objection means the bill will have to go through regular procedure in the Senate, a tall order with the end of the session so close.
Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio pushed back against criticism Tuesday, echoing his boss’ speech and saying Enzi is “working to find a solution to allow the bill to move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.