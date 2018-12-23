CHEYENNE – Overwhelming majorities in both houses of Congress voted this past week to approve the most sweeping overhaul of the federal criminal justice system in decades.
But Wyoming Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both Republicans, were not among them.
While most of their colleagues, backed by President Donald Trump and a diverse coalition of advocates, joined together to expand early-release programs and ease “tough on crime” sentencing laws, Enzi and Barrasso fretted about unintended consequences.
In statements to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this past week, both men zeroed in on disputed concerns about letting violent and sexual offenders out early.
Currently, federal prisoners can earn up to 47 days off their sentences each year for “good behavior.” The First Step Act would allow them to get 54 days “good” time and apply it retroactively, which bill supporters say could free about 4,000 prisoners immediately.
Wyoming does not have a federal prison, but Wyoming law enforcement officials said they were concerned former Wyoming residents convicted of violent crimes would return to the state and pose an unwarranted risk. (The bill does not apply to state prisons or county jails, which hold the vast majority of the country’s incarcerated population.)
Barrasso and Enzi both supported amendments targeting concerns about victims and early release, but they were voted down. Those proposals, initially offered by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and John Neely Kennedy, R-La., would have:
n required wardens to notify victims of offenders up for release and publish any re-arrest data,
n required wardens to certify prisoners’ early release and review any statements from victims, and
n added more crimes, such as violent carjackings and assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon, to the list of offenses under which prisoners wouldn’t qualify for early release
In an op-ed published in the conservative National Review magazine, Cotton called the amendments “modest, conservative and grounded in common sense.”
Bill advocates called them a farce.
A coalition of bill supporters that included victim advocates, the ACLU and Koch Brothers-backed FreedomWorks condemned the amendments as “poison pills” designed to sink the bill by dividing delicate bipartisan support.
A document issued by FreedomWorks said:
n the notifications would re-traumatize victims,
n the certification would replace proper, objective review of a prisoner’s risk to society with wardens’ individual judgment, and
n adding more crimes would be useless since especially dangerous offenders would be screened out by the risk assessments.
The conservative organization added that the amendments were clearly “crafted to deceive members and harm the progress of justice reform” and said they should be “strongly opposed by anybody and everybody who wishes to enact long-overdue meaningful reforms to the federal justice system and who takes seriously the words of the Constitution.”
The First Step Act is a pared-down version of legislation that first came to the fore in 2015 under the Obama administration when it was stymied by a Republican Congress.
The proposal rolls back provisions from the 1980s “tough on crime” era, including some mandatory minimum penalties and a “three strikes” rule that made a third conviction an automatic life sentence regardless of the crime.
The new law reduces the “three strikes” penalty from life to 25 years in prison for nonviolent drug offenses and reduces a sentencing disparity between those convicted of crimes involving crack and powder cocaine.
Trump held a signing ceremony Friday in the Oval Office, writing in a statement the bill will “make communities safer and save tremendous taxpayer dollars. It brings much-needed hope to many families during the holiday season.”
The statement also touted widespread support from both Republicans and Democrats.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., supported the bill. In a statement, Cheney said the proposal “cracks down on illegal behavior in a strong and responsible way … (and) will impose tough penalties for violent criminals, prosecute those who break the law, and prioritize the interests of law-abiding citizens first.”
