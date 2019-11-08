A dance production inspired by Alice’s adventures in Wonderland is set to open Tuesday at the University of Wyoming.
The Department of Theatre and Dance’s “Wonderland: Alice’s Adventures in Three-Dimensional Space” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre.
Tickets are $14 for the general public, $11 for seniors and $7 for students.
Director and choreographer Margaret Wilson said the multimedia, vertical dance production features contributions from composer and lyricist Sean Warren Stone, lighting and projection designer Jason Banks, dramatist Patrick Konesko and scenic designer Scott Tedmon-Jones, who suggested the idea more than a year ago.
Wilson and UW geology professor Neil Humphrey lead the vertical dance elements.
“It’s been this really rich, collaborative experience,” Wilson said.
“Wonderland” takes pieces from writer Lewis Carroll’s novels “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking-Glass,” but some pieces might be unfamiliar to audiences whose only exposure to Alice and her adventures came via Walt Disney or Tim Burton.
“There are recognizable things, but we’re also drawing on some of the lesser-known aspects of the books,” Wilson said.
Alice’s adventure begins as she falls down, up and through a worm hole that takes her to Wonderland, where she encounters a crazy, chaotic world with challenging, sinister and comical inhabitants. Familiar characters include the Mad Hatter, the Red Queen and White Queen, the Cheshire Cat, the White Rabbit and Humpty Dumpty.
Throughout her adventures, Alice discovers more about her own identity and where she fits in the world.
As they watch, audiences will experience characters above them, behind them and along the staircases.
“It’s a very immersive experience for the audience,” Wilson said.
In a new collaboration, artists at the Shell 3D Visualization Center in the UW School of Energy Resources developed a virtual reality version of Wonderland that audience members can try out before the production or during intermission.
Wilson said the production is an example of the beauty and power of live theater.
“I’m hoping that people can take advantage of a really unique opportunity to see a fantastic collaboration in real time,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.