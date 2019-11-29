The University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-20 season is set to continue with “Brazilian Surprises,” a concert of Brazilian music.
The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for seniors and $6 for students.
Guest conductor Carlos Henrique Costa from Goiania, Brazil, will be at the podium.
The evening’s selections draw from works by composers from the late 1800s into the mid-20th century. In addition to Brazilian composers, the selections include four of Dvorak’s “Slavonic Dances.” The orchestra will open with “Il Guarany” by Carlos Gomes. The major work of the evening will be “Sinfonia Popular No. 1” by Radames Gnattali, who wrote it in 1956. The four-movement symphony combines components from Brazilian popular music, film scores and percussion.
Bassoonist Kaori Uno-Jack will be the evening’s soloist, playing “Concertino for Bassoon and Chamber Orchestra” by Francisco Mignone. Uno-Jack is a member of the Colorado Ballet orchestra and Boulder Chamber Orchestra.
Costa is a pianist and conductor who directs the music graduate program and conducts at the Federal University of Goias.
UW orchestra director Michael Griffith said UW has done a lot of networking in Goias and central Brazil, leading to artistic collaborations.
“We have quite a few graduates in Goias and Brazilia,” he said. “We’ve recruited heavily down there, and once you start recruiting and get some success there, that feeds on itself.”
Costa conducted at UW in 2016, and Griffith has visited the Federal University of Goias several times as well.
“There’s a connection between our department and that town and that university,” he said.
Costa will be in Laramie all week. At 7:30 p.m. Monday, he’ll be part of a two-piano concert with Jessica Pacheco-Hjelmstad in the Buchanan Center Recital Hall. That concert is free.
Both soloists are from Brazil, as is their repertoire. They’ll perform works by Heitor Villa-Lobos, Francisco Mignone, Camargo Guarnieri, Edino Krieger and Ronaldo Miranda.
Griffith said it’s not an easy task to develop one’s skills as both a concert pianist and an orchestra conductor.
“There are some conductors that manage to keep both sides of their musical personality going,” he said. “I think it’s very admirable that he’s able to do so.”
