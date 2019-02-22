The University of Wyoming Art Museum is celebrating its spring exhibitions with an opening reception this weekend, during which student artists will also be honored.
The free reception, which is set for 6-8 p.m. today, includes an awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. for winners in the 44th Annual Juried UW Student Exhibition.
The student exhibition is open to any student enrolled at UW during this academic year in any area of study, including those enrolled in distance courses. Kayle Avery, exhibitions coordinator for the museum, said the exhibit includes work by students from a variety of backgrounds, such as health sciences and engineering.
“Anybody who’s artistically inclined and has something they’d like to submit is allowed to submit,” he said.
Students submitted more than 200 pieces in all types of media, with 61 chosen for display, including several large installations. The student exhibition is scheduled for display through May 18.
The exhibit is juried each year by an out-of-state professional in the art industry. This year’s exhibition was juried by Louise Martorano, executive director of RedLine Contemporary Art Center in Denver.
Avery said the exhibition is a chance for students to gain professional experience while attending UW. The museum treats student artists as it does any other artist it works with, down to the paperwork and submission process.
“We really give them a chance to see what it’s going to be like when they make it out into their greater artistic career,” he said.
During Friday’s reception, a number of purchase and cash awards will be announced, chosen by individuals, UW departments and the juror.
Other spring exhibits at the museum include “The Dorothy and Herbert Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for Wyoming.” The exhibit features the UW Art Museum’s collection from a national gift program initiated by the Vogels, who had an interest in minimalist, conceptualist and post-1960s art. The collection, shown in its entirety for the first time at the museum, is scheduled to be on display through March 21, 2020.
“Deborah Willis: Reflections on Civil War” is a video presentation directed by Willis, a professor at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. The film includes a song performed by folk singer Joan Baez and dancers performing a waltz. The film is on view through July 20.
“Tashi Norbu: Tibetan Live Painting Performance” features a large mural created in a short time span by performance artist Tashi Norbu, on display through July 27.
“Sharon Louden: ‘Windows’ at the University of Wyoming Art Museum” is a suspended, temporary, site-specific sculpture made of reflective aluminum sheets. The installation is scheduled to be in the museum’s entrance hall through August of 2020.
“Indigenous Mapping: Collecting Truths” is a set of images created by 14 indigenous artists focusing on the idea of “home.” The artists used a variety of printmaking techniques, and the images were donated by artist Melanie Yazzie to the museum’s permanent collection. They will be on display through March 23.
“The Floating World: Printmaking Techniques in Japanese Ukiyo-e” explores printmaking in Japan during the Edo period from 1603-1868, on view through March 23.
Images in the Pat Guthrie Teaching Gallery will be on display through May 18. The gallery includes works chosen for integration into UW coursework in a range of classes.
