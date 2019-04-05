A world-touring all-ukulele orchestra is set to play in Laramie next week.
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain is scheduled to bring its unique, light-hearted show to the University of Wyoming at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Tickets are $20 for the general public, $17 for seniors and UW faculty and staff and $10 for students.
Philip Moline, director of UW Presents, said the performance includes a mix of comedy and music, all of which is played on a range of ukuleles. The orchestra also performed in Laramie several years ago.
“We thought they were hilarious and entertaining, so we decided to bring them back for a second time,” Moline said.
UW Presents is a division of the College of Arts and Sciences that aims to bring distinguished performers to Laramie that might not otherwise make a stop in a small college town.
“(We) look to bring touring acts to campus that are well-known on a national and international basis — professional acts of the highest level,” Moline said.
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain is an eight-member group that was founded in 1985 by director George Hinchliffe, who also writes and arranges music for the group, and the late Kitty Lux. The original intent was to have fun, but the group also sold out its first show and has been performing ever since. They’ve also recorded a series of albums and DVDs.
Members play the range of types of ukuleles, from the tiny, high-pitched soprano to the larger, deeper baritone, to the almost guitar-like bass.
Their line-up features songs from classical music, rock, country and more, interpreted through singing, whistling and strumming. Using a seemingly simple instrument with just four strings, that even a beginner can use to pluck out a tune, the musicians form intricate melodies and complex chords, all done without drums, piano or any other accompaniment.
Their current tour started in mid-March and is taking them to 17 cities in nine states, including a debut performance at the Chicago Symphony Center.
