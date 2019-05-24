A festival of new plays from around the country is set to include original music from Wyoming songwriters this weekend.
Playwrights Voiced, organized by Relative Theatrics, features staged readings of new plays. This year each play has been paired with a Wyoming songwriter who has composed a song and background music for the festival.
Now in its fifth year, Playwrights Voiced began Wednesday and is scheduled to continue today and Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Today’s staged reading is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. A concert featuring sets from musicians, interspersed with theatrical scenes and artist conversations, is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $10 for the public and $8 for students and seniors. The purchase of a ticket for Friday’s staged reading includes admission to Saturday’s concert.
Relative Theatrics founder Anne Mason said the goal of Playwrights Voiced is to showcase new plays from around the country that are ready for production. During a staged reading, actors pay particular attention to the text, the characters and the dramatic structure, without the theatrical elements such as costumes and set.
“We spend a lot of time in the rehearsal room dissecting the script and really understanding what and why is being said — what the character relationships are, dramatic structure, how to elevate that text, how to take it off the page and have it translate to an audience,” Mason said.
Mason chose this year’s three selections from 150 submissions. Playwrights included with their submissions a statement about why their piece was a good fit for Relative Theatrics, which prefers character-driven plays.
“Black Sky” by Amanda Andrei was performed Wednesday, with direction by Mason and music by Casper musician Claire Roy. “Infinite Canary,” written by Annie Pulsipher, was performed Thursday. The reading was directed by Bailey Patterson with music by Margaret Rattenbury from Lander.
“Shine Down on Us,” written by Spencer Huffman, is scheduled for Friday night. Andrew Thornton is directing, with music by Lander’s Jordan Smith. The play follows a man named Franky as he arrives at his brother’s home while eluding law enforcement. Joe, a police officer, is torn between helping his brother and turning him in. As the police close in, the brothers confront their shared past and their family’s suffering.
Thornton, who has done a lot of playwriting and acting, said the opportunity for a writer to see his or her work in a reading offers valuable feedback.
“I know, as someone who does playwriting and brings something new into the world, how important it is to see how people interpret your script,” he said. “It’s a very vulnerable position to put yourself in, but it’s so important.”
He said one element of “Shine Down on Us” that he’s focusing on is the contrast between the hopeful thinking of the characters and the despair and brokenness in their lives and relationships.
“It really creates a beautiful tension that I’m really excited about working with,” he said.
A new element to this year’s Playwrights Voiced festival is participation of Wyoming Singer-Songwriters, a new non-profit organization that aims to promote Wyoming musicians. Jon Gardzelewski, one of the founders, said the collaboration came out of shared appreciation for the work of each organization.
“Writing plays and writing songs can be a similar creative path, so we decided to try a partnership on this particular project,” he said.
Mason said the participation of Wyoming songwriters would bring a new layer to an event featuring national playwrights and local actors and directors. As well, original music offers a new artistic lens through which playwrights can see their work interpreted.
“By merging all these different backgrounds and perspectives, we will see new insights into the stories, into the lives of the characters, into the artistic merit of both the songs and the plays,” she said. “It will create a really interesting and enlightening conversations.”
The main event of the year for Wyoming Singer-Songwriters is a statewide competition that’s coming this summer, but Gardzelewski said his organization also looks to open more opportunities for musicians. The chance to write a song to accompany another artistic work is a great opportunity, he said.
“There are a lot of ways that can create inspiration outside of the traditional songwriting process,” he said.
Playwrights Voiced features mature content and is recommended for adult audiences.
