A bluegrass fairy tale complete with mistaken identity, hijinks and bawdy humor is set to close the University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance season starting next week.
“The Robber Bridegroom” is scheduled to run at 7:30 p.m. April 30-May 4 and 2 p.m. May 5 at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. Tickets are $14 for the general public, $11 for seniors and $7 for students. Tickets to the April 30 performance are $4.50 for everyone.
The story is based on a rather dark Brothers Grimm fairy tale that contained murder, kidnapping and even cannibalism. Southern writer Eudora Welty adapted the fairy tale into a 1942 novella of the same name, this time set in 1795 Mississippi and with the addition of the folklore character Jamie Lockhart, whom director Leigh Selting described as “a bandit by night and a gentleman by day.”
The story was adapted for Broadway in 1975 and set to music. It had two runs on Broadway and another off-Broadway revival several years ago.
The plot follows Lockhart as he courts Rosamund, the beautiful daughter of the richest planter in the area. A double case of mistaken identity throws a wrench in the proceedings, while a stepmother and henchman add to the dark comedy.
Selting said the UW production is told in the “story theater” style, with a bold, direct style and a plot that moves quickly. The darker elements of the production retain a comic undertone as a nod to the story’s fairy tale origins.
Selting said he’s long wanted to direct “The Robber Bridegroom,” dating back to his participation in the show in 1981.
“I’ve always been really, really intrigued by the story, and the music is beautiful,” he said.
The unique bluegrass score adds a new element for UW’s musical theater students, with a band playing onstage during the performance. Selting said one challenge of the production was finding bluegrass musicians, and the band consists of musicians from the UW community, the Laramie community and the surrounding region.
“It’s been a huge labor of love for myself, and I hope you enjoy the work of my colleagues, our students, and, of course, our marvelous band,” he said.
The story contains language and themes that some might find objectionable.
