One summer tradition in Laramie that’s set to continue this month is the outdoor movie screening, albeit with a few COVID-19-inspired changes.
The Cowboy Summer Movie Series is scheduled to continue for the summer at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Summit View parking lot on the east side of War Memorial Stadium. The screening of “Toy Story 4” is sponsored by UniWyo Federal Credit Union and Wyoming Athletics.
The free event is taking the form of a drive-in movie, with audience members required to remain in a vehicle the entire time. There will be no bathroom access, garbage cans or refreshments.
A rental service is providing a 40-foot screen and a crew to project the movie. The movie’s soundtrack will be broadcast through an FM radio signal.
“During this time when we haven’t had a whole lot of events, we hope this will be something fun for the Laramie community,” said Mindy Uitterdyk, vice president of marketing at UniWyo.
Audience members can enter the parking lot, which sits on the east side of 22nd Street, at the corner of Crane Street and Arrowhead Lane. The gate will open at 7:30 p.m., and parking attendants will arrange vehicles so smaller cars are in front and larger cars are in the back.
Uitterdyk said this is the fourth year for the outdoor summer movie series.
“We didn’t want to get rid of it completely, so we decided to change it a little bit and offer something different,” she said.
Uitterdyk said they’re in the planning process for an outdoor event on Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in August.
