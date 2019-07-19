Summer evenings in Laramie are best spent outside, and the Cowboy Summer Movie Series offers a free way for families to do just that.
The series, sponsored by UniWyo Federal Credit Union and Wyoming Athletics, is scheduled to continue with a screening of “The Goonies” at 8 p.m. today on the turf at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.
Admission is free, and popcorn, water and prizes will be provided.
Mindy Uitterdyk, vice president of marketing at UniWyo, said this is the third year for the Cowboy Summer Movie Series. The three-movie series is scheduled to conclude with a screening of the 2019 remake of “Aladdin” on Aug. 23.
Uitterdyk said they tried one movie the first year and decided to continue and expand the series because of its popularity.
“We’re back this summer for another year of three movies, and people love it,” she said.
The stadium’s 38-by-84-foot video board was installed in the south end zone, along with an accompanying new audio system, just before the 2016 football season.
About 750 people turned out to watch “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” on June 29.
“The Goonies” is a 1985 adventure-comedy directed by Richard Donner that has maintained a loyal cult following in the 30 years since. The movie follows a band of misfit kids living in Astoria, Oregon, as they hunt for treasure in an attempt to save their homes from foreclosure.
Viewers should enter through the stadium’s southeast Gate 3, which will open at 7:30 p.m. Viewers can bring pillows and blankets, but outside food, drink and chairs are prohibited. The stands will be open for viewers who need accommodations.
“It’s an event for the whole community, and we’re just happy to be a part of it,” Uitterdyk said.
