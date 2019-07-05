A popular summer tradition in Laramie is set to continue through the end of July with the return of the University of Wyoming Summer Concert Series.
Concerts are scheduled for 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays through July 31 at UW’s Simpson Plaza, located just outside the Wyoming Union.
The free series features performances by local and regional bands, sponsored by the Campus Activity Center’s 7220 Entertainment. Lunch is available for purchase through UW Residence Life and Dining Services, with a menu featuring burgers, pulled pork, hot dogs, a veggie option, sides and drinks.
Bob Lefevre and the Already Gone is set to play Wednesday, followed by The Dougan Smith Trio on July 17, Tie Hack on July 24 and The Woodpile on July 31.
Amanda Kuster, student activities coordinator for 7220 Entertainment, said the concerts were a good opportunity for the community to gather.
“It’s a cool time to go out, take a lunch break and enjoy some music,” she said.
The family-friendly concerts include many children in the audience.
“I love going out there and seeing the little kids dance,” she said.
Kuster said the music line-up includes local bands as well as groups from outside of Laramie traveling through the area.
“This year, I was looking for really local bands because I know there’s a really great art scene in Laramie that I don’t think is publicized very often,” she said.
Bob Lefevre and the Already Gone, from Laramie, play electrified alt-country. Lefevre leads on vocals and guitar with Scott Badham on guitar and vocals, Seth McGee on bass, John Poland on acoustic guitar and Mike Krupp playing drums.
The Dougan Smith Trio is led by Laramie jazz saxophonist Dougan Smith, who is currently a graduate student studying jazz studies and composition at UW.
“They’re doing some traveling this summer as well,” Kuster said.
The Woodpile, an indie rock/folk band from Laramie, was formed by members of the UW and Laramie musical communities. Kuster said their performance is an opportunity to see a group on the rise.
“They’re really blowing up,” she said.
