Stories are like belly buttons — everyone has one — and a new storytelling event offers women the chance to share theirs with the community, inspired by a changing theme.
The next installment of Tales at the Taphouse is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave. Four speakers will each share a 10-minute personal story about motherhood.
Rose Curtis, a manager at Coal Creek TAP and Coal Creek Coffee Co., started the event last fall as a way to add a new element to the tap room’s weekly ladies’ night. Traditionally, ladies’ nights are promotions by bars featuring discounted drinks that are intended to draw women, which in turn draw men.
“I thought maybe we could do something more that actually features, values and promotes the women of our community, rather than just discounting drinks,” she said.
After soliciting suggestions via social media, University of Wyoming student Emily Reed suggested a storytelling event. Curtis met with Reed to hash out the details, and they held the first event in October, about women in the wild.
Participation is open to anyone who identifies as female or non-binary.
“Everyone has a story to tell and is qualified to tell it, because these are personal stories,” Curtis said.
The event is intended to build community by promoting perspectives that aren’t always heard, she said.
“It’s not about diminishing voices,” she said. “It’s about uplifting voices that maybe have been stifled in our society.”
Curtis said monthly themes are suggested by audience members and kept intentionally broad so as to inspire a variety of interpretations.
“It’s light-hearted, and there’s a lot of humor, but a lot of honesty and rawness as well,” she said.
Curtis said she was surprised by the level of intimacy that live storytelling has inspired. She’s watched people laugh and cry together as they connect.
“You feel it in the room,” she said.
After hosting two sessions last fall and another in January, Curtis said momentum is building. She’s planning to apply for grant money to fund growing expenses, with perhaps a podcast in the future.
Upcoming themes include “no man’s land,” “your first time,” “image and identity” and immigration.
Tuesday’s scheduled speakers are Samantha Velez, Catlin Fairfield, Tennessee Watson and Franchesca Baker. The final speaker of the night will be a wildcard speaker chosen from the audience.
