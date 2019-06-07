The Snowy Range Summer Theatre season is set to open next week with “First Date,” a musical comedy about the perils of blind dates.
“First Date” is set to show at 7:30 p.m. June 11-15 at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. Tickets are $10 for the public and $7 for students, seniors and children older than 5.
Director Patrick Konesko, working with musical director Sean Stone, said the production is both a parody of and homage to the romantic comedy.
“It uses a musical platform as a way of exploring the experience of two people on a first date and all of the problems they have in relating to each other, judging each other and trying to make that real connection,” he said.
Finance guy and dating novice Aaron is set up with cynical serial romancer Casey, who meet for a drink together, with dinner after. As the couple go through their date, their fears and worries — illustrated by friends, exes and parents — join them at dinner.
“Their baggage is actualized onstage for them, which gets in the way of their first date experience,” Konesko said.
He described “First Date” was a light, funny production that’s perfect for summer as it plays with the clichés of romance.
At the same time, it also illustrates the way in which people condemn in others the same behavior they’re able to excuse or justify in themselves. Without context, it’s easy to be frustrated when someone is running late, even though they have a perfectly good reason.
“The fact that their baggage is put onstage for us allows us to get a little picture of the context that somebody else in the relationship might be experiencing,” Konesko said.
The cast of “First Date” is composed of UW students and recent graduates, who have been rehearsing intensely since early June. The compressed schedule of the Snowy Range Summer Theatre requires productions to come together in less than two weeks.
“The whole things goes from blank and stage and the beginnings of design work and the beginnings of conception into a complete and polished piece by the time it gets to next Tuesday,” he said.
Konesko said the grueling rehearsal process, including 12-hour days for cast members, is challenging but rewarding.
“When you’re rehearsing all day, you get the opportunity to work more professionally and dig deeply into things,” he said. “You get that big chunk of time all at once.”
“First Date” premiered on Broadway in 2013 and has been produced around the world since then. The play contains adult language.
The Snowy Range Summer Theatre season is set to continue June 25-29 with “Adopt a Sailor,” directed by Bill Downs. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is scheduled for July 9-13, directed by Leigh Selting.
