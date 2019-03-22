A series of local events is set to show off singer-songwriters in the area while also raising money to promote musicians around the state.
Wyoming Singer-Songwriters is sponsoring concerts Monday evening at the Buckhorn Bar and Parlor, 114 Ivinson Ave., and 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Speedgoat, 213 Grand Ave.
Upcoming events are also scheduled for April 12 at Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall, April 13 at Speedgoat, April 20 at Ruffed Up Duck Saloon and May 22-25 at the Gryphon Theatre in collaboration with Relative Theatrics.
Monday’s line-up features touring one-man-band John Underwood along with Wyoming artists Danny Drinkwine and Jon Gardzelewski.
On Thursday, Lacy Nelson of Ten Sleep is headlining an evening that also includes Laramie musicians Mason Harms, Brendan Ruwart, Jenna Hoobler and Keaton Elsasser.
Gardzelewski started the Wyoming Singer-Songwriter organization five years ago with a friend as a competition to find the best singer-songwriter in Laramie.
“We wanted to challenge ourselves to write better songs,” he said.
The competition was intended to allow local musicians to push themselves artistically while also providing a venue with an attentive audience. Some participants wrote songs just for the annual competition, while others dug out old music they hadn’t performed in years.
“It ended up causing a lot of good attention to songwriting,” he said. “It’s really hard to get your music out here in this setting and in Wyoming in general.”
A year ago, Gardzelewski took the competition statewide while also turning Wyoming Singer-Songwriters into a non-profit organization. Since the competition concluded last fall, the group has been raising money to record last year’s performers.
He said his growth as a musician has been pushed by opportunities to write, perform and record.
“It wasn’t until I got into the studio that I went to that next level as a performer and songwriter,” he said.
Proceeds from concerts this spring will support the recording effort, which Gardzelewski said would include almost 30 musicians. In coming years, he’s hoping to have the right equipment to record musicians as they’re competing.
Monday’s show at the Buckhorn is headlined by Underwood, a solo artist based in Reno, Nevada, who uses a loop pedal to record himself playing eight different instruments, emulating the sound of a full folk band. Drinkwine, who lives in the Platte Valley, is a previous singer-songwriter participant.
Musician Lacy Nelson is traveling to Laramie from the Big Horn Mountains to perform Thursday. She placed third last year, and Gardzelewski described her as an up-and-coming artist.
“I’ve been witnessing her get really good shows all around the region,” he said.
Gardzelewski said the rest of the line-up features new local talent.
“A number of these people playing aren’t really known to the traditional music scene in this town,” he said.
Elsasser plays in the local group Elk Tongue, while Ruwart is a member of The Woodpile.
Gardelewski said the 2019 Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition is set to start in July with 8-10 qualifying rounds around the state, including a couple in Laramie. About 30 musicians will advance to a two-day event in September with a semi-final one night and a final the next, which will likely take place in Casper.
