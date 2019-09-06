Laramie’s creative community will be out in full force this weekend, transforming the downtown district into an art space filled with galleries, performances and demonstrations.
The Laramie Pop-Up Art Walk, back for the fourth time, is set to run from 3-8 p.m. today, 1-7 p.m. Saturday and noon-3 p.m. Sunday across the downtown district. During the biennial event, visitors will find live theater, live music, demonstrations, displays and artmaking opportunities.
Event coordinator Ivy Thompson said about 30 local businesses are hosting more than 60 visual artists, musicians, performers and other creative types. They’ll be transforming retail spaces, restaurants, offices and public spaces into galleries and performance arenas.
“We’re trying to encourage people to discover new businesses and discover local artists and musicians in Laramie,” Thompson said. “It’s free and open to the entire town.”
The hub of the art walk is the Artists’ Village, which will be located in the parking lot on Custer Street between First and Second streets. At the village, visitors will find maps of participating locations, a performance stage, vintage trailers, photo booth with costume trunk and community art-making table.
“It’s geared towards families and younger artists to come and play,” she said of the art-making table.
Just across the street from the Artists’ Village, the Laramie Farmer’s Market will be in full swing Friday afternoon, while the NU2U Street Dance and Costume Party will take the celebration into the evening.
In collaboration with the art walk, Science Loves Art is hosting the Fermentation Festival at 4th St. Studios, 315 S. Fourth St. The event will have live music Friday night and samples of fermented food and drinks from local producers all weekend.
The Pop-Up Art Walk is set to continue Saturday and Sunday with performances by Relative Theatrics and Dance Studio B at the Artists’ Village. The University of Wyoming Art Department will be conducting a community iron pour Saturday evening.
Participating businesses will be open through Sunday afternoon this year, a change from previous events.
“We added an extra day so people have more of a chance to see everything,” Thompson said.
Also new this year, visitors who fill out a passport with stamps from participating locations will be entered into a raffle drawing for gift cards and prizes from Laramie businesses.
Thompson said the art scene in Laramie flies under the radar for some residents, but she’s hoping the Pop-Up Art Walk will showcase Laramie’s artists while inspiring everyone to make their own creative contributions.
“Come and get inspired,” she said. “We want you to see art, but we also want you to make art. It’s a very inclusive thing.”
The first Pop-Up Art Walk was established in 2014 by Wyoming Art Party, a coalition of artists focused on connecting the art community across the state.
