Paul W.S. Anderson’s “Monster Hunters” has all the makings of an excellent role-playing film except it moves entirely too slow, even by videogame standards.
The first hour of the 99-minute film seems to be the beginning tutorial, as viewers watch bodies getting tossed and cars exploding. It’s all very exciting until it becomes clear there isn’t going to be an explanation.
When U.S. Army Ranger Natalie Artemis (played by Milla Jovovitch) becomes stranded after leading her team into the desert and finally meets The Hunter (played by Tony Jaa), it’s the emotional equivalence of Titus meeting Auron in the 2001 role-playing, single-player video game, Final Fantasy X. Audience members are hopeful for story progression and justification for all the yelling and exploding that just occurred.
But, there isn’t any. The Hunter doesn’t speak English. This normally wouldn’t be an issue, but in a film where other characters don’t exist until literally the last half-hour, strong communication other than forced humor and spiteful punches to the gut are necessary to keep the audience engaged and informed.
Anderson’s decision to limit dialogue between Artemis and The Hunter is somewhat admirable and true to role-playing games on an aesthetic level, but ultimately sacrifices the congruence of the story.
When the movie finally moves out of the desert and into an Oasis, audience members again feel the hope and familiarity of “leveling up” and saving in a video game, but its 30 minutes too late. Any explanation or justification for the rampant desert monsters — or any monsters — is unsatisfactory.
The explosive fight scenes, the Tolkien-esque monsters (one resembling a Godzilla-Smaug hybrid, the other a, Sheila-type spider) and the wonderfully imaginative weaponry work in a videogame because the player can take as long as they want to get to closure. But in a movie that already lacks basic communication strategies and plot movement, it’s pointless and wasteful because viewers will only see conflict without resolution.
Some may argue “Monster Hunters” was just meant to be an action-packed movie about fighting unbelievably large creatures. This may be true; and don’t get me wrong, I love pointless fanatical shoot ‘em ups and spiteful comic-action films like “John Wick” and “Mad Maxx,” but Anderson’s delivery feels bored and unimaginative, as though he was making a blockbuster movie because he had nothing better to do.
There are always risks with sci-fi films — especially ones based on video games — and often directors must find a delicate balance between what’s fantastical and what’s fantastically believable. Classic films like “Star Wars” and “Alien” are very obviously fictional, but utilize strong dialogue (including body language for one-person scenes), plot movement and intentional action-packed scenes to balance the fantasy and make audience members almost believe.
But “Monster Hunter” — based on the Capcom videogame of the same title, which had all the source material one could ever need — is not a classic. Anderson, known for the “Resident Evil” franchise, dropped the dagger, so to speak, and unintentionally compartmentalized and exploited the various aspects of good sci-fi for $60 million.
