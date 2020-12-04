The holiday season has arrived in the Gem City, and a long-time tradition that’s set to continue this year, pandemic and all, is the Downtown Holiday Parade and Train Lighting.
The train-lighting is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Depot Park, followed by the parade at 6:30 p.m. through the downtown district.
The depot itself will be decorated for Christmas and is scheduled to be open to visitors from 2-6 p.m.
New this year, the train-lighting is a change from the traditional tree-lighting in the First Street Plaza. Parade chair Denise Deem said the move to Depot Park, where one of the train cars on display has been decorated with lights, offers more room to spread out.
Also new this year, the parade route has been extended by four blocks. The parade will start at the corner of Second and University streets, head south on First Street to Kearney Street, proceed back to Second Street and then head north back to University Street.
Those who are at Depot Park can remain where they are to catch the parade, while parade-goers have extra space to spread out along the route.
“We’re really trying to spread out where people are standing,” Deem said.
She said the adjustment to the route was considered as a permanent change after last year’s event.
“These are changes that are already in effect, and it just so happens that they’ll work out great to spread people out,” she said. “Folks will have a lot of space to see the parade.”
Hits 106 radio is also planning to stream the parade live on Facebook.
Deem said she’s expecting about 25 floats featuring this year’s theme, “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.” Winners and runners-up will be named in three categories: best use of lights, best use of theme and best overall. The city of Laramie has prohibited throwing candy from floats this year.
Deem said people can expect some familiar entries and a few new participants. As always, Santa has accepted an invitation to participate.
“It’s going to be a wide variety of parade entries this year,” Deem said.
Deem is still accepting entries by sending an email to laramiechristmasparade@yahoo.com or calling 721-1722.
She thanked Johnson Auto for sponsoring the parade and allowing a community holiday tradition to continue.
“There are an amazing amount of people that come down to the parade,” she said. “It’s absolutely wonderful.”
