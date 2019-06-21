A new event in a Laramie park combines theater and visual arts at an unexpected venue.
Skatepark Stage is scheduled for 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday at LaBonte Park, where Relative Theatrics will perform at the Laramie Skatepark and muralist Dan Toro will unveil a new work. The event is free and open to the public.
Skatepark Stage is a collaboration between Laramie Public Art Coalition, Relative Theatrics, Laramie Parks and Recreation and Friends of Laramie Skatepark.
Michelle Visser, executive director of Laramie Public Art Coalition, said the event was a way to bring art to the community in a new way and perhaps reach a new audience.
“Instead of art being in a place that’s closed in and you need to be in that place, the art is coming to where the people are,” she said.
This is the first use of the skatepark as a venue for public performance, with Relative Theatrics planning three performances by artists Lauren Asher, Jared Mohr-Leiva, Anne Mason and Andrew Thornton.
The group will perform Act 3, Scene 2 from Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Part 2 of “An Iliad” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, which is a modern-day retelling of Homer’s classic poem.
The group will also present a dramatic reading of “Bone Records,” a new play by Heather Beasley, in its entirety. The play is set in Communist Leningrad, where three childhood friends form an unlikely alliance to bootleg American records. As the story progresses, they must outsmart secret police, outrun the Russian Mafia and work to maintain loyalty to each other.
Visser said the idea of a performance at the skatepark came from Mason, executive director of Relative Theatrics, who wanted to explore outdoor theater.
“It made sense that we would work with someone who showed enthusiasm for bringing something like that to our community,” she said.
The skatepark is a unique location in Laramie that offers multiple levels for performers and audiences and has the feel of an amphitheater.
“It’s located in a park, making it a free, easily accessible location to highlight something that is an asset to our community, but use it in a way that’s a little unexpected and a little unique,” Visser said.
With inspiration from “An Iliad,” muralist Dan Toro has created a new work on a free wall adjacent to the skatepark known as the File Folder, set to be unveiled Saturday. The wall has been in place since 2004 and is open to the public to use for mural art.
“We decided that we would reactivate it,” Visser said.
Visser said she hoped the performances and the mural unveiling would reach people who might not seek out theater or fine arts on their own, but might happen to be in the park at the right time.
“It’s introducing theater, possibly, to a segment of the population that doesn’t necessarily think of theater as something that they would spend their time involved in or watching,” she said.
The groups working together to create Skatepark Stage haven’t combined their efforts in such a manner before, which Visser said was another unique element of the event.
“We have a good cross-section of people who live in Laramie contributing to the vibrancy of what this community is really all about,” she said.
Audience members are invited to bring blankets or chairs, and light refreshments will be provided.
If rain is in the forecast, the event might be moved to earlier in the day. Check the Laramie Public Arts Coalition’s Facebook page or the Skatepark Stage Facebook events page for updated information.
