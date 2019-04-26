One of the largest instruments in the world has an out-sized presence in Laramie, and monthly concerts allow everyone to enjoy its sound.
The monthly Organ Concert Series is scheduled to continue at 3 p.m. Sunday at the University of Wyoming Arts and Sciences auditorium, during which community members will spend an hour playing the pipe organ.
The free concert series will conclude for the year at 3 p.m. May 19 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St.
Series organizer Punch Williamson said Laramie is lucky to have four pipe organs in churches and on campus. Others are located at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts and Trinity Lutheran Church.
“It’s quite extraordinary,” he said. “The town is full of them.”
The concert series, which is now in its eighth year, aims to share the instruments with the public in a casual setting, with musicians playing a repertoire of their choosing, often expanding beyond traditional tunes. Musicians with organ-playing experience are invited to join the program, children are encouraged to attend, and musicians are available afterwards explain the workings of the pipe organ and answer questions.
Williamson, who plays, repairs and tunes pipe organs, said the instrument is highly complex and multi-voiced. Players are challenged by a unique instrument of breadth and depth.
“It is a technological challenge, and it is also an emotional challenge because you can produce so many different sounds from the one instrument,” he said.
Williamson learned to play the pipe organ while attending school in England. He said some of the other organists in the community play for local churches or just enjoy learning the instrument.
“That’s what makes the concert so fun, because everybody does it differently,” he said.
Anyone who wants to play during the concert series can contact Williamson at 761-3889.
