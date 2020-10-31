SATURDAY
THE MOOSE LODGE is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Halloween from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in the south parking lot at the Lodge, 409 S. 3rd Street.
SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym. WWAMI medical student, Anthony Menghini, will be leading discussion in his talk, “Unprovoke a Stroke.” Please wear a mask and come ready to walk, for more information email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
THE MOOSE LODGE will be hosting a Veteran’s Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Sunday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. 3rd Street. Veterans eat for free and families for a small donation.
