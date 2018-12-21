The community is invited to gather for a musical Christmas celebration this weekend while also supporting Laramie Soup Kitchen.
Christmas as the Gryphon is scheduled for 7-8 p.m. Sunday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Admission is free.
Now in its fifth year, the event is designed to bring the community together while also benefiting a local nonprofit agency, said Adam Coop, a pastor at Whitewater Christian Church, which is organizing the event.
“Each year, we’ve chosen a local agency to get behind that’s doing a lot of food for the communities of Laramie and Albany County,” he said. “Our goal is just to do as much good as we can this holiday season for the agency that we highlight.”
Coop said churches often host Christmas Eve services, using those services as a way to promote the church itself.
“We thought that seems almost wasted,” he said.
Whitewater decided if it is going to organize and promote a Christmas event, it should use the gathering to benefit an organization outside the church itself.
“It’s literally the community being able to love these local agencies that are feeding the hungry and clothing the people that need clothes,” he said.
Billed as a “non-traditional musical celebration of Christmas,” Christmas at the Gryphon will feature classic Christmas carols performed in a style Coop described as alternative/folk/rock.
Ted Cramer, executive director of Laramie Soup Kitchen, will speak about the work the soup kitchen does. Audience members will have the opportunity to donate money directly to the organization by cash, check or credit card.
“There’s no charge,” Coop said. “It’s a free event. But we do ask that if people feel so led, that they give to Laramie Soup Kitchen.”
He said Christmas at the Gryphon was scheduled for Dec. 23 so as not to interfere with other events on Christmas Eve. He’s excited for the opportunity to gather with the community.
“Not only are we doing something good for an agency, but we’re seeing each other as people who can make a difference here,” he said.
