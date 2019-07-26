For fans of Laramie music, it’s hard to beat WHAT Fest, an annual festival featuring two days of live music from around the region.
This year, the festival found itself between venues. Instead of cancelling, organizers moved it to the Alibi Wood Food Pizzaria and Bakery, 404 S. Fourth St., in downtown Laramie. Instead of a rural festival with camping, the 2019 WHAT Fest is an urban block party.
“We will still have the same great music that people have come to expect from WHAT Fest in a wide variety of genres, and lots of good food, people and artisan vendors,” said Carter Parks, one of the event’s organizers.
While some festival-goers might be disappointed at the festival’s change of venue, Parks said the in-town location opens it up to a new audience that might have been intimidated by the traditional rural setting.
“One thing we’re really excited about is making this available to people who might not have been ready to make a big commitment, like camping and driving a few hours to a new location without knowing what they were getting into,” he said. “By having it more urban, we’re hoping to attract new people.”
The festival is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. today and continue until midnight. On Saturday, musicians are scheduled to play from noon-midnight on the festival’s two stages. Tickets are $20 per day or $30 for the weekend.
Parks described the Alibi as Laramie’s “premier outdoor music venue,” and said the owners have given WHAT Fest permission to transform the property into a festival-like setting.
Organizers are building a second stage for the Alibi parking lot, where acts will alternate sets with the Alibi’s backyard stage.
“The Alibi has always been a big supporter of live music,” he said.
Among the 25 acts scheduled to play this weekend are the Denver alt-country group Gasoline Lollipops and Durango, Colorado, bluegrass band Stillhouse Junkies.
A contingent from the Jackson area includes Aaron Davis and the Mystery Machine and Chanman Roots.
“As usual, we really try to focus on Wyoming music,” Parks said.
Also per tradition, the lineup features a heavy helping of locals, from J Shogren Shanghai’d to Bob Lefevre and the Already Gone to The Woodpile.
Parks said the audience will encounter a range of genres, from folk and hard rock to electronica, country, bluegrass and everything in between.
“I’d encourage anybody who’s a music lover to come on down and check things out,” he said.
He said everyone would find something new at WHAT Fest.
“It’s a great music festival to discover some music that you didn’t already know about,” he said.
WHAT Fest started about 15 years ago and first took place in Cody. It spent several years at a campground north of Cody before moving to southeast Wyoming — first Riverside, then a year in Centennial.
Parks said WHAT Fest didn’t have any news to announce about next year’s location, but he said he expected it would return to its rural roots.
