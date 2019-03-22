UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
Like the weather this time of year, programs at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium during March will run warm and cold.
This week’s planetarium schedule is as follows:
n “Constellations Across Cultures: Part 1,” today, 7 p.m.
n “Two Small Pieces of Glass,” Saturday, 11 a.m.
n Full-Dome Movie Double Feature: “Seeing” and “Cosmic Origin Spectrograph,” Tuesday, 7 p.m.
n “Two Small Pieces of Glass,” Wednesday, 11 a.m.
For more detailed descriptions of these programs, go to www.wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows/.
CELLIST TO PLAY MARCH 27
Renowned cellist Carl Donakowski, in collaboration with University of Wyoming pianist Xin Chang, will present a cello recital as special guest of the UW Music Department at 7:30 p.m. March 27 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall.
The recital will feature works by Bach, Britten and Piazzola. Donakowski will also give a cello masterclass, featuring UW cellists, at 4 p.m. March 27 in the BCPA Recital Hall. The concert and masterclass are both free to the public.
STUDIOWYO TO HOST OPEN MIC
Open Mic Night is from 7-9 p.m. March 28 in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens. This entertaining and varied performance is free to the public. Open Mic Night will begin with host Hunter Hicks with his unique folk/country style. All ages are not only welcome, but also encouraged to sign up to perform. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
UW ART MUSEUM HOSTS GALLERY
The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a free gallery walk-through featuring student award winners from the 44th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition from 6-8 p.m. March 28.
The gallery walk-through is an opportunity to hear students discuss their artistic motivations such as what drives the content of their work and why specific artistic media were chosen, and to answer visitors’ questions. This opportunity helps students develop as professional artists and bolster public speaking skills.
Billy Harris, of Laramie, is among the winners.
The exhibition will be on display through May 18.
For more information about the UW Art Museum, call (307) 766-6622, visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum.
