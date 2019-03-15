RESCHEDULED RELATIVE THEATRICS “AN ILIAD” READING
7:30 p.m. today, LPCC Phoenix Ballroom
With partial funding by Wyoming Humanities, the Wyoming Institute for Humanities Research and the UW Department of Modern & Classical Languages, Relative Theatrics presents a free reading of “An Iliad” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare. The reading features Anne Mason and is part of Read, Rant, Relate: Igniting Conversation through Theatre. A post-reading discussion will be led by Laura DeLozier.
“An Iliad” is a modern-day retelling of Homer’s classic. Poetry and humor, the ancient tale of the Trojan War and the modern world collide in this captivating theatrical experience.
Read, Rant, Relate is a free play-reading program funded in part by the Wyoming Humanities. Experience a new piece of contemporary dramatic literature every few months with Relative Theatrics. Participants will engage directly with modern plays by listening to actor led readings of the texts, then joining discussions breaking down the thematic elements of the works and their relevance to today’s society.
Due to this week’s storm, the reading is rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. today in the Phoenix Ballroom of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Admission is free and refreshments will be provided.
Email Anne Mason at relativetheatrics@gmail.com or go to www.relativetheatrics.com.
UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
Like the weather this time of year, programs at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium during March will run warm and cold.
This week’s planetarium schedule is as follows:
n “Dust, Light, Dust,” today, 7 p.m. This program looks at the science behind the formation of stars, the various forms they take and their life cycle. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 8-9:30 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
n Full-Dome Movie Double Feature: “The Dark Matter Mystery: Exploring a Cosmic Secret” and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter,” Tuesday, 7 p.m. “The Dark Matter Mystery” will look at why dark matter exists, and how this search is one of the most challenging and exciting science has to offer. “Phantom of the Universe” reveals the first hints of dark matter’s existence through the eyes of Fritz Zwicky, the scientist who coined the term “dark matter.”
n “Two Small Pieces of Glass,” Wednesday, 11 a.m. Galileo did not invent the telescope, but he was the first person to use the newly invented device to observe the sky. His two small pieces of glass revealed a universe that was far more complex than previously assumed. This program shares the way telescope development has helped us understand our place in space.
For more detailed descriptions of these programs, go to www.wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows/.
UNIVERSE NO. 122 BEYOND MARS TOUR AT BUCKHORN BAR
7 p.m. today, Buckhorn Bar
Universe No. 122, a Central Massachusetts indie/alt rock project, will be performing at 7 p.m. today at the Buckhorn Bar with support from Old School Hype and Silence in December.
Universe No. 122 is the quintessential DIY project — all music is written, mixed, and performed by Paul LaPointe. The result is an amalgam of musical styles and influences swirled into a singular, expressive storyline. Comparisons have been drawn to artists such as Pink Floyd, David Bowie, and Coheed And Cambria.
Universe No. 122 will be showcasing songs from “Beyond Mars,” its debut album. “Beyond Mars” is a concept album that follows the story of a young man’s journey into space in an attempt to outrun a broken heart and leave behind his past in search of something more meaningful.
ART DESIGN CONTEST NOW OPEN
The Higher Ground Fair Art Design Contest is now open to artists of all ages and skill levels in the Rocky Mountain Region. A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the winning art design that follows this year’s theme: Rocky Mountain Living. The winning design will be used for the official Higher Ground Fair 2019 poster as well as in the Higher Ground Fair marketing and promotional materials distributed throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. The deadline for submissions is today. The Contest Guidelines and Submission Form are available on our website at www.highergroundfair.org/contests. For more information email us at info@highergroundfair.org.
“THE GOOD IN ALL OF US” FUNDRAISER
6:15 p.m. today, Alice Hardie Stevens Center
Interfaith-Good Samaritan is pleased to announce the first event fundraiser called “The GOOD in All of Us,” set for today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Altitude Chophouse & Brewery and an open bar with beer, wine and soft drinks will be available. At 6:15 p.m., enjoy music by Laramie’s own Nicole Lamartine and Jeff Selden, performing an eclectic range of music for voice and guitar. Silent and live auctions will tempt attendees with experiences, one-of-a-kind items and artwork.
Tickets are available now at www.eventbee.com/v/musicforgood. Individual tickets are $50 and tables are available.
Interfaith-Good Samaritan cooperates with other nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies and faith communities to provide assistance to women, men and children in emergency situations when no other help is available. Interfaith offers a food pantry open 41 hours per week and provides emergency assistance with rent, utilities or medical needs. Services are provided without regard to any religious affiliation. Interfaith-Good Samaritan serves families and individuals in Albany County, which has the highest poverty rate in the state of Wyoming.
For more information about Interfaith or “The GOOD in All of Us,” call Interfaith Executive Director Mike Vercauteren at 742-4240, ext. 2.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
A local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
The next concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium.
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
CARL DONAKOWSKI CELLO CONCERT
7:30 p.m. March 27, BCPA Recital Hall
Renowned cellist Carl Donakowski, in collaboration with University of Wyoming pianist Xin Chang, will present a cello recital as special guest of the UW Music Department at 7:30 p.m. March 27 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall.
The recital will feature works by Bach, Britten and Piazzola. Donakowski will also give a cello masterclass, featuring UW cellists, at 4 p.m. March 27 in the BCPA Recital Hall. The concert and masterclass are both free to the public.
LARAMIE AUDUBON SOCIETY ART SHOW
Work dropoff: 2-6 p.m. March 29
Opening reception: 5:30-7 p.m. April 4
The Laramie Audubon Society will sponsor its second art show from March 30-May 10 at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. LAS would like to extend an invitation to artists to submit one work based on the theme “A Study in Biodiversity: Showcasing the Richness of Life.” All media will be accepted. LAS anticipates this show to be a celebration of biodiversity interpreted by new as well as veteran artists.
Artists will drop off works from 2-6 p.m. March 29 and should email Samantha Weatherston at laramie.audubon@gmail.com for technical requirements and details regarding sale of work. Technical requirements are also described on the group’s Facebook page.
There will be an opening reception from 5:30-7 p.m. April 4 at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center to enable the public to meet many of the exhibiting artists and enjoy refreshments.
FAMILY SATURDAY WORKSHOP
10 a.m.-noon April 6
Bring your family and friends to the Art Museum for fun and creative art-making at our Family Saturday Workshop from 10 a.m.-noon April 6.
Participants will have access to different traditional and cutting edge materials each session, much like those used by UW students from the 44th Annual Juried Student Exhibition. These Saturdays are great times for exploration of new materials and ideas as wells as concepts of identity, community and belonging.
Family Saturday Workshop is an open studio, maker space inspired workshop led by the Art Museum’s trained teaching artists and educators to help families explore artistic materials and concepts inspired by museum exhibitions.
Following a brief gallery tour, participants have access to artist materials in a creative maker-space environment. Guided hands-on instruction by knowledgeable art instructors or exploration on your own will take place in the Museum Studio.
Contact Heather Bender at hbender1@uwyo.edu or 766-3315 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events for more information.
ARK REGIONAL SERVICES 6TH ANNUAL EVENT AND CASINO NIGHT
5:30-10 p.m. April 13, UW Conference Center
Ark Regional Services will host its sixth annual event from 5:30-10 p.m. April 13 at the UW Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event will feature dinner, raffles, live and silent auctions and casino games. Beer and wine will be available. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two. Tickets are available online at www.arkregionalservices.org or at 1150 N. 3rd Street.
Proceeds from this event will help Ark fulfill its mission by helping people live enriched, full, and individualized lives; learn what is necessary and meaningful to realize personal success; work toward individual accomplishment, employment satisfaction, and community contribution; and to play.
If you would additional information about the event, please contact Ruby Seidl at ruby@arkrs.org or 742-6641.
LYNN HARRELL CELLO CONCERT
5 p.m. April 20, BCPA Concert Hall
7:30 p.m. April 20, BCPA Recital Hall
World-famous cellist Lynn Harrell returns to the University of Wyoming to teach and perform as featured guest artist for the April 20 UW Cello Festival.
Directed by festival founder and UW cello professor, Dr. Beth Vanderborgh, the festival attracts students, teachers, performers, cello makers and vendors nationwide for workshops, lectures and masterclasses.
At 5 p.m., Michael Griffith conducts the Festival Cello Choir, the largest cello ensemble every assembled in Wyoming, in a free concert in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The day concludes at 7:30 p.m. with a special chamber music performance of “Lynn Harrell and Friends” in the BCPA Recital Hall. Get tickets at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
‘LARAMIE TV SERIES 60TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION
July 12-14
Tickets for a 60th anniversary reunion of TV series “Laramie,” which began in 1959, are currently on sale at www.visitlaramie.org.
The schedule of events is as follows:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12: “Marry Me in Laramie” at the Laramie Plains Museum. Renewal of vows and reception is open to 70 couple at $125 per couple. Renew your vows and you will receive a Marry Me in Laramie certificate personalized by Mr. Fuller and group photo. Then, go enjoy wedding cake and light refreshments. Just the reception is $50 per person and includes access to watch vow renewals and sing “Marry Me in Laramie” while enjoying wedding cake and light refreshments. (Only 150 tickets available).
HIGHER GROUND FAIR QUILT SHOW LOOKING FOR ENTRIES
Deadline: 5 p.m. Aug. 19
Show: Sept. 21-22
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual Quilt Show. Prizes will be awarded to first-third place winners in each category. Free admission to the fair and more are offered to participants. Quilts may be entered to be judged or for display only. Quilt appraisals, workshops and vendors will also be hosted at the fair. Deadline for quilt entries is 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Go to www.highergroundfair.org/quiltshow to enter a quilt, get involved or get more information. The Higher Ground Fair Quilt Show will be hosted Sept. 21-22 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. For questions, contact Ember Ayala at 307-223-4399 or ember@highergroundfair.org.
