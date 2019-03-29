UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
Visits from two international planetarians and a new full-dome movie that chronicles the history of man’s exploration of space will highlight programs at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium during April.
The April schedule is as follows:
n “This Month’s Sky,” Tuesday, April 2, 7 p.m. This program looks at constellations, meteor showers and visible planets.
n “Space, the Final Frontier,” Friday, April 5, 8 p.m. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 9-10 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
n Full-Dome Movie Double Feature: “Seeing” and “Cosmic Origins Spectrograph,” Tuesday, April 9, 7 p.m.
n “Aboriginal Skies: Land of the Lightning People,” Friday, April 12, 8 p.m. This presentation is free.
n “Brazilian Indigenous Constellations,” Saturday, April 13, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
n Full-Dome Movie: “Dawn of the Space Age,” Tuesday, April 16, 7 p.m
n “The Cosmic Cooking Show,” Friday, April 19, 8 p.m. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 9-10 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
n Full-Dome Movie: “Dawn of the Space Age,” Tuesday, April 23, 7 p.m.
n “Don’t Feed the Geysers,” Friday, April 26, 8 p.m. After the program, visitors can stay to participate in volcanic eruption experiments.
n “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m.
n Full-Dome Movie: “IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System,” Tuesday, April 30, 7 p.m.
For more detailed descriptions of these programs, go to www.wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows/.
T.O.A.S.T.
T.O.A.S.T (Teen Open Art Studio Time) is form 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the Shelton Studio at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. T.O.A.S.T is open to all Middle School and High School age youth and is a free opportunity to create art with provided materials. For more information, email Michelle Visser at museumed@uwyo.edu.
UW JAZZ CONCERT
The University of Wyoming Jazz Studies program is set to present in concert the UW Jazz Ensemble II, directed by Andy Wheelock, and UW Jazz Combo I, directed by Ben Markley, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert will feature the music of Antonio Carlos Jobim, Herbie Hancock, Clifford Brown, Sammy Nestico, Bennie Moten, Arturo Sandoval, and Bob Mintzer.
RELATIVE THEATRICS NEW PLAY BEGINS APRIL 4
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the regional premiere of “Wanda, Daisy & the Great Rapture” by Alexis Schaetzle on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre.
It’s a sticky hot summer in the swamplands of Crawley, South Carolina. Step-sisters Wanda and Daisy struggle to get by as the people they love disappear; Wanda’s mother has recently died, and Daisy’s father's mysterious illness worsens, and his obsession with an impending rapture intensifies. The girls try to repair their fractured relationship by summoning dark memories in hopes of finding a little light. A magical story about how we hold onto family, the past and ourselves while we seek better lives, and wait patiently as the Great Rapture hails us — or doesn’t. “Wanda, Daisy & the Great Rapture” is directed by Anne Mason, assisted by Jenna Blazek and features Makayla Buszek, Janel Seeley, Alec Shea and Kat Tyler.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. April 4-6 and April 10-13, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. April 7. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student/senior tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) from 9 .am.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
STUDIOWYO: WYNONA AND SPEED THE PILGRIM
StudioWYO is excited to announce Speed the Pilgrim and Wynona. Opener from Casper is Speed the Pilgrim. Speed the Pilgrim is made up of three talented musicians, coming together to produce unique pop/rock sounds. Their newest album, “Old Rollers” is available now across streaming platforms.
Headlining this performance is Wynona. Wynona is an alternative indie, rock group well-loved throughout their hometown Laramie. Wynona’s four-piece band and unique performance is one you won’t want to miss.
The concert is from 7-8 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local artists and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment. With a new show each week, there is never a dull moment and always something new to be learned and experienced. For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
“A FEMININE ENDING” PRODUCTION
A student-run production of "A Feminine Ending" by Sarah Treem is planned for 7:30 p.,m. April 4-6 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Studio Theatre. A UW Recognized Student Organization called the Associated Students of the Performing Arts is running the production.
This show follows a young woman named Amanda with dreams of becoming a successful composer but she is hindered by many loved ones in her life. This show is very much centered around language, music, and the millennial female experience in a male-dominated world. "A Feminine Ending" is directed by Bailey Patterson, an upcoming UW graduate, and stars Alexandria Soto, Jared Mohr-Leiva, Kyle Harbour, Marley Doakes and Luke Ferrell.
Tickets can be purchased at the Fine Arts Box Office through the University of Wyoming.
HELIOS TRIO PRESENTS “THE MUSIC OF CLAUDE DEBUSSY”
Helios Trio presents “The Music of Claude Debussy” at 7:30 p.m. April 5 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
Helios Trio is John Fadial, violin, Beth Vanderborgh, cello, and Chi-Chen Wu, piano, all faculty at the University of Wyoming Department of Music.
The concert features three of Debussy’s great chamber works, including “Sonata for Cello and Piano,” “Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano,” and “Sonata for Violin and Piano,” which was Debussy’s last completed composition. This program was recently performed by Helios Trio at the International Debussy Conference held at the Conservatory of Oviedo, Spain, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Debussy’s death.
FAMILY SATURDAY WORKSHOP
Bring your family and friends to the Art Museum for fun and creative art-making at our Family Saturday Workshop from 10 a.m.-noon April 6.
Participants will have access to different traditional and cutting edge materials each session, much like those used by UW students from the 44th Annual Juried Student Exhibition. These Saturdays are great times for exploration of new materials and ideas as wells as concepts of identity, community and belonging.
Family Saturday Workshop is an open studio, maker space inspired workshop led by the Art Museum’s trained teaching artists and educators to help families explore artistic materials and concepts inspired by museum exhibitions.
Following a brief gallery tour, participants have access to artist materials in a creative maker-space environment. Guided hands-on instruction by knowledgeable art instructors or exploration on your own will take place in the Museum Studio.
Contact Heather Bender at hbender1@uwyo.edu or 766-3315 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events for more information.
CUBAN ARTIST PAVEL ACOSTA TO VISIT UW APRIL 9-12
Cuba-born, America-based artist Pavel Acosta will visit the University of Wyoming from April 9-12. Several free public events will take place during the artist’s visit.
n April’s “Lunchtime Conversations with Curators,” a gallery walk-through, will feature the exhibition “Pavel Acosta: Stolen from the Museum.” The event will take place Wednesday, April 10, from 12:10-12:50 p.m. at the UW Art Museum.
n A panel discussion, in conjunction with the Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, will be Thursday, April 11, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Wyoming Union Senate Chambers. “The Stolen Paintings: A Conversation on Ethics and Art in the Americas” will be a discussion about art and ethics, social geographies and political transitions, structured within the physical and metaphorical walls of the museum. The panel will feature Acosta, an internationally known artist; Yuneikys Villalonga, chief curator of the Coral Gables Museum; Nicole Crawford, chief curator of the UW Art Museum; and Nicholas Crane, an assistant professor of geography at UW.
n The UW Art Museum will host an art-making workshop for ages 13 and older Thursday, April 11, from 6-8 p.m. Acosta will guide participants in making their own works of art or re-creating known masterpieces using construction-based materials such as drywall and dried acrylic paint. This workshop is meant to encourage maximum creativity out of limited resources. Participants can take home materials if they do not finish their creations. The workshop is limited to 20 participants and costs $10 per person. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/acosta-wkshp.
For more information about the UW Art Museum, call (307) 766-6622, visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum, or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 pm April 11 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss "11-22-63" by Steven King.
"11-22-63" is a novel about a time traveler who attempts to prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for May is "Awakening Land: The Trees" by Conrad Richter. All are welcome to attend.
UW COLLEGIATE CHORALE “LEGACY” CONCERT
UW Collegiate Chorale, directed by Nicole Lamartine, presents “Legacy,” at 7:30 p.m. April 11 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert explores how goodness now translates into goodness later, how we can leave a positive mark on our communities, and how music can be a part of how we are remembered. It features Benjamin Britten’s “Hymn to St. Cecilia,” Dave Matthew’s “Gravedigger,” and pieces from African cultures.
Greg Dyekman will be honored, along with his three sisters, former members of Collegiate Chorale under conductor Carlyle Weiss. Longtime Wyoming choral music educator Becky Tish (Dyekman’s sister) will share favorite memories of Chorale and how it shaped her choral journey.
STUDIOWYO: BOB LEFEVRE & THE ALREADY GONE AND WOLVES IN CHEAP CLOTHING
StudioWYO will present Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone and Wolves in Cheap Clothing. Opening this event is Wolves in Cheap Clothing.
Wolves is a local four-piece band with a unique laid-back feel.
Following is Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone. This five-piece band is loved throughout their hometown of Laramie. Their electrified alt-country style is unlike anything we have had on our stage.
StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local artists and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment. With a new show each week, there is never a dull moment and always something new to be learned and experienced. For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
ARK REGIONAL SERVICES 6TH ANNUAL EVENT AND CASINO NIGHT
Ark Regional Services will host its sixth annual event from 5:30-10 p.m. April 13 at the UW Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event will feature dinner, raffles, live and silent auctions and casino games. Beer and wine will be available. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two. Tickets are available online at www.arkregionalservices.org or at 1150 N. 3rd Street.
Proceeds from this event will help Ark fulfill its mission by helping people live enriched, full, and individualized lives; learn what is necessary and meaningful to realize personal success; work toward individual accomplishment, employment satisfaction, and community contribution; and to play.
If you would additional information about the event, please contact Ruby Seidl at ruby@arkrs.org or 742-6641.
HOT TAMALE LOUIE: THE STORY OF ZARIF KHAN THROUGH MUSIC
Developed by Professor John Rapson of the University of Iowa School of Music’s Jazz Studies Program, “Hot Tamale Louie” is a powerful multi-media performance piece about an early 20th-century immigrant who lived in Sheridan. The performance is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 13 in the University of Wyoming Education Auditorium.
A genre-bending tale with lilting Western ballads, gentle Mexican waltzes, folk songs and melodies from the East, evocative tone poems and raucous ragtime melded together by jazz. The performance is based on a June 2016 “New Yorker” article that caught Rapson’s eye.
The performance is free to the public.
Contact the Wyoming Arts Council at taylor.craig@wyo.gov or 307-777-7473 or go to www.wyomingartscouncil.org for more information.
“WHERE WE WALK” CONCERT
The University of Wyoming Singing Statesmen and Symphonic Band present “Where We Walk” at 7:30 p.m. April 18 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
CELLIST VISITING UW
World-famous cellist Lynn Harrell returns to the University of Wyoming to teach and perform as featured guest artist for the April 20 UW Cello Festival.
Directed by festival founder and UW cello professor, Dr. Beth Vanderborgh, the festival attracts students, teachers, performers, cello makers and vendors nationwide for workshops, lectures and masterclasses.
At 5 p.m., Michael Griffith conducts the Festival Cello Choir, the largest cello ensemble every assembled in Wyoming, in a free concert in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The day concludes at 7:30 p.m. with a special chamber music performance of “Lynn Harrell and Friends” in the BCPA Recital Hall. Get tickets at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
A local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES TO HOST UW DAY AT THE MUSEUMS MAY 15
The University of Wyoming’s College of Arts and Sciences is inviting sixth-grade students from across the state to visit Laramie for a “UW Day at the Museums” event May 15.
Participants will attend three tours or hands-on workshops in UW’s museums, planetarium or makerspaces from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 15. Teachers must register their classes by April 30, as space is limited.
After arriving on campus, participants will be welcomed by Lutz before heading to two workshops for an hour each. Lunch will be provided, followed by the final hourlong workshop. A full schedule of events can be found at www.uwyo.edu/as/uw_day_at_museum.html.
Participants are encouraged to dress for hands-on creativity and Wyoming weather, which means clothes that can get dirty, comfortable shoes and layers.
Participating units include the UW Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium, the UW Geological Museum, the Rocky Mountain Herbarium, the UW Anthropology Museum, the UW Archaeological Repository, the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Science Kitchen, the UW Art Museum, the UW Museum of Vertebrates and the UW makerspaces.
For more information and to register, visit www.uwyo.edu/as/uw_day_at_museum.html.
‘LARAMIE TV SERIES 60TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION
Tickets for a 60th anniversary reunion of TV series “Laramie,” which began in 1959, are currently on sale at www.visitlaramie.org.
Tickets are still available for the following:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12: “Marry Me in Laramie” at the Laramie Plains Museum. Renewal of vows and reception is open to 70 couple at $125 per couple. Renew your vows and you will receive a Marry Me in Laramie certificate personalized by Mr. Fuller and group photo. Then, go enjoy wedding cake and light refreshments. Just the reception is $50 per person and includes access to watch vow renewals and sing “Marry Me in Laramie” while enjoying wedding cake and light refreshments. (Only 150 tickets available).
HIGHER GROUND FAIR QUILT SHOW LOOKING FOR ENTRIES
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual Quilt Show. Prizes will be awarded to first-third place winners in each category. Free admission to the fair and more are offered to participants. Quilts may be entered to be judged or for display only. Quilt appraisals, workshops and vendors will also be hosted at the fair. Deadline for quilt entries is 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Go to www.highergroundfair.org/quiltshow to enter a quilt, get involved or get more information. The Higher Ground Fair Quilt Show will be hosted Sept. 21-22 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. For questions, contact Ember Ayala at 307-223-4399 or ember@highergroundfair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.