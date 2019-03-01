MARCH UW Planetarium Schedule
Like the weather this time of year, programs at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium during March will run warm and cold.
This week’s planetarium schedule is as follows:
— “You’re a Star,” today, 7 p.m. This program tracks energy and matter throughout all space and time. Along the way, visitors will discover how and why they are stars. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 8-9:30 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
— “This Month’s Sky,” Tuesday, 7 p.m. This program looks at constellations, meteor showers and visible planets.
For more detailed descriptions of these programs, go to www.wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows/.
FAMILY SATURDAY WORKSHOP
10 a.m.-noon Saturday, UW Art Museum
Bring family and friends to the Art Museum for fun and creative art-making at Family Saturday Workshop, set for 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Participants will have access to different traditional and cutting edge materials each session, much like those used by UW students from the 44th Annual Juried Student Exhibition. These Saturdays are great times for exploration of new materials and ideas as wells as concepts of identity, community, and belonging.Family Saturday Workshop is an open studio, maker space inspired workshop led by the Art Museum’s trained teaching artists and educators to help families explore artistic materials and concepts inspired by museum exhibitions.Following a brief gallery tour, participants have access to artist materials in a creative maker-space environment. Guided hands-on instruction by knowledgeable art instructors or exploration on your own will take place in the Museum Studio.
4-H CARNIVAL
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Albany County Fairgrounds
The 2019 4-H Carnival is planned for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building.
The carnival will include games, food, prizes and a silent auction. All proceeds go to support the Albany County 4-H program.
Attendees can bring a non-perishable food items and/or backpacks for the Backpack Program.
Game tickets are 25 cents and food ranges in price form $1-$5.
Call 721-2571 for more information.
ART MUSEUM FAMILY NIGHT
5-7 p.m. Monday, UW Art Museum
Kick off March Art Month with a month-long nationally observed art and art education celebration with a family-friendly event.
Night at the Museum will offer opportunities for families to look at and talk about contemporary art, plus try out no-cost art-making activities.
The event is from 5-7 p.m. Monday in the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
A free light dinner will be available on a first-come first-served basis. Museum curators and teaching artists will be on hand to help participants in both the Shelton Studio and the Museum Studio to make one-of-a-kind artwork, creative projects and will guide discussions in the galleries.
Contact the Art Museum at uwartpr@uwyo.edu or 766-6622.
LUNCHTIME CONVERSATIONS WITH CURATORS
12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday, UW Art Museum
The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a series of gallery walk-through events monthly on select Wednesdays during UW’s spring semester from 12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum. Visitors are encouraged to continue the conversation after the in-gallery session. The monthly events are free and open to the public.
Wednesday’s gallery walk-through spotlights the 44th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition, with select UW student award winners. The exhibition will open Feb. 23 and will be on display through May 18.Discussions will be casual and informal, and will include stories behind the art. Lunch will be provided following each gallery walk-through in the UW Art Museum’s entrance hall.
Contact Katie Christensen at katie.christensen@uwyo.edu or 766-3496 or go to http://www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events.
“SPRING TO DANCE”
7:30 p.m. March 7-9, BCPA Main Stage
UW Theatre and Dance is set to present “Spring to Dance,” a full-length collaborative concert featuring choreography by dance faculty Jennifer L. Deckert, Margaret Wilson, and André Megerdichian.
The production runs is at 7:30 p.m. March 7-9 on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert will feature “Choreographic Offering,” a 1964 work by famed choreographer José Limón, as well as “Courage,” a new work choreographed by Limón artist Jesse Obrenski during the 2018 Snowy Range Summer Dance Festival at UW. Hailed as one of the world’s greatest dance companies, the Limón Dance Company has been at the vanguard of American Modern dance since its inception in 1946.
“MUSIC FOR HORN, TUB AND PIANO” CONCERT
3 p.m. March 10, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series presents “Music for Horn, Tuba, and Piano,” at 3 p.m. March 10 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and the public is cordially invited.
Featured are musicians are UW Music faculty members Crystal Guy Sieger, horn, and Xin Chang, piano, and guest Charles Guy, tuba. The concert will include Plog’s “Dialogue for Horn, Tuba, and Piano,” Stevens’ “Sonata for Horn and Piano,” Francaix’ “Canon in Octave for Horn and Piano,” Frackenpohl’s “Duo Tango for Horn and Tuba,” and Wilder’s “Suite No. 1 for Horn, Tuba, and Piano.”
LEADERSHIP LARAMIE SEEKING ARTISTS
Deadline: 5 p.m March 11
Leadership Laramie is holding a call to hire an artist/artist team to create a public art piece on the Moose Lodge wall, 409 S. Third St.
The south wall facing Custer Street. The mural should reflect the mission of the Moose Lodge: A burden heavy to one is borne lightly by many. The budget is up to $10,007 for supplies and artist stipend. Wyoming and Colorado artists (preference to Wyoming). A $150 artist stipend is available for semi-finalists in the RFP round.
RFQ deadline is 5 p.m. March 11. Go to www.laramie.org/leadershiplaramie or email leadershiplaramiewy@gmail.com for more information.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP MEETING
6:30 p.m. March 14, Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Garden Spells” by Sarah Addison Allen.
“Garden Spells” tells the story of the women of the Waverley family — heirs to an unusual legacy, one that grows in a fenced plot behind their Queen Anne home in Bascom, North Carolina.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for April is “11-22-63” by Steven King. All are welcome to attend.
THE GENEVANS CONCERT
7 p.m. March 14, First Christian Church
The Genevans, with conductor David Kenneth Smith, will present a spring concert at 7 p.m. March 14 at First Christian Church, 2130 Garfield St. Call 399-7587, go to www.geneva.edu/genevans_tour or find The Genevans on Facebook for more information.
UNIVERSE NO. 122 BEYOND MARS TOUR AT BUCKHORN BAR
7 p.m. March 15, Buckhorn Bar
Universe No. 122, a Central Massachusetts indie/alt rock project, will be performing at 7 p.m. March 15 at the Buckhorn Bar with support from Old School Hype and Silence in December.
Universe No. 122 is the quintessential DIY project — all music is written, mixed, and performed by Paul LaPointe. The result is an amalgam of musical styles and influences swirled into a singular, expressive storyline. Comparisons have been drawn to artists such as Pink Floyd, David Bowie, and Coheed And Cambria.
Universe No. 122 will be showcasing songs from “Beyond Mars,” its debut album. “Beyond Mars” is a concept album that follows the story of a young man’s journey into space in an attempt to outrun a broken heart and leave behind his past in search of something more meaningful.
ART DESIGN CONTEST NOW OPEN
Deadline: March 15
The Higher Ground Fair Art Design Contest is now open to artists of all ages and skill levels in the Rocky Mountain Region. A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the winning art design that follows this year’s theme: Rocky Mountain Living. The winning design will be used for the official Higher Ground Fair 2019 poster as well as in the Higher Ground Fair marketing and promotional materials distributed throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. The deadline for submissions is March 15, 2019. The Contest Guidelines and Submission Form are available on our website at www.highergroundfair.org/contests. For more information email us at info@highergroundfair.org.
“THE GOOD IN ALL OF US” FUNDRAISER
6:15 p.m. March 15, Alice Hardie Stevens Center
Interfaith-Good Samaritan is pleased to announce the first event fundraiser called “The GOOD in All of Us,” set for March 15 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Altitude Chophouse & Brewery and an open bar with beer, wine and soft drinks will be available. At 6:15 p.m., enjoy music by Laramie’s own Nicole Lamartine and Jeff Selden, performing an eclectic range of music for voice and guitar. Silent and live auctions will tempt attendees with experiences, one-of-a-kind items and artwork.
Tickets are available now at www.eventbee.com/v/musicforgood. Individual tickets are $50 and tables are available.
Interfaith-Good Samaritan cooperates with other nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies and faith communities to provide assistance to women, men and children in emergency situations when no other help is available. Interfaith offers a food pantry open 41 hours per week and provides emergency assistance with rent, utilities or medical needs. Services are provided without regard to any religious affiliation. Interfaith-Good Samaritan serves families and individuals in Albany County, which has the highest poverty rate in the state of Wyoming.
For more information about Interfaith or “The GOOD in All of Us,” call Interfaith Executive Director Mike Vercauteren at 742-4240, ext. 2.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
A local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
The next concert is at 3 p.m. March 17 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium.
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
CELLIST CARL DONAKOWSKI CONCERT
7:30 p.m. March 27, BCPA Recital Hall
Renowned cellist Carl Donakowski, in collaboration with University of Wyoming pianist Xin Chang, will present a cello recital as special guest of the UW Music Department at 7:30 p.m. March 27 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall.
The recital will feature works by Bach, Britten and Piazzola. Donakowski will also give a cello masterclass, featuring UW cellists, at 4 p.m. March 27 in the BCPA Recital Hall. The concert and masterclass are both free to the public.
LARAMIE AUDUBON SOCIETY SPONSORING ART SHOW
Work dropoff: 2-6 p.m. March 29
Show: March 30-May 10
Opening reception: 5:30-7 p.m. April 4
The Laramie Audubon Society will sponsor its second art show from March 30-May 10 at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets. LAS would like to extend an invitation to artists to submit one work based on the theme “A Study in Biodiversity: Showcasing the Richness of Life.” All media will be accepted. LAS anticipates this show to be a celebration of biodiversity interpreted by new as well as veteran artists.
Artists will drop off works from 2-6 p.m. March 29 and should email Samantha Weatherston at laramie.audubon@gmail.com for technical requirements and details regarding sale of work. Technical requirements are also described on the group’s Facebook page.
There will be an opening reception from 5:30-7 p.m. April 4 at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center to enable the public to meet many of the exhibiting artists and enjoy refreshments.
ARK REGIONAL SERVICES 6TH ANNUAL EVENT AND CASINO NIGHT
5:30-10 p.m. April 13, UW Conference Center
Ark Regional Services will host its sixth annual event from 5:30-10 p.m. April 13 at the UW Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event will feature dinner, raffles, live and silent auctions and casino games. Beer and wine will be available. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two. Tickets are available online at www.arkregionalservices.org or at 1150 N. 3rd Street.
Proceeds from this event will help Ark fulfill its mission by helping people live enriched, full, and individualized lives; learn what is necessary and meaningful to realize personal success; work toward individual accomplishment, employment satisfaction, and community contribution; and to play.
If you would additional information about the event, please contact Ruby Seidl at ruby@arkrs.org or 742-6641.
‘LARAMIE TV SERIES 60TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION
July 12-14
Tickets for a 60th anniversary reunion of TV series “Laramie,” which began in 1959, are currently on sale at www.visitlaramie.org.
The schedule of events is as follows:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12: Marry Me in Laramie events at the Laramie Plains Museum. A renewal of vows and reception is open to 70 couples for $125 per couple. A reception for all is $50 per person.
1-6 p.m. July 13: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
9 a.m.-noon July 14: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
5:45 p.m. July 14: An Evening at the Sherman Ranch at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch. Admission is $75 per person. Music, wagon rides and a Western BBQ dinner with the stars will be included.
HIGHER GROUND FAIR QUILT SHOW LOOKING FOR ENTRIES
Deadline: 5 p.m. Aug. 19
Show: Sept. 21-22
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual Quilt Show. Prizes will be awarded to first-third place winners in each category. Free admission to the fair and more are offered to participants. Quilts may be entered to be judged or for display only. Quilt appraisals, workshops and vendors will also be hosted at the fair. Deadline for quilt entries is 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Go to www.highergroundfair.org/quiltshow to enter a quilt, get involved or get more information. The Higher Ground Fair Quilt Show will be hosted Sept. 21-22 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. For questions, contact Ember Ayala at 307-223-4399 or ember@highergroundfair.org.
