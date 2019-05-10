The University of Wyoming spring semester is winding down, and a full slate of live music is set for venues around town this weekend to celebrate.
The festivities kick off on campus Friday afternoon with Union Fest, a year-end celebration that’s free and open to the public. As part of the festivities, the Plain White T’s are scheduled to perform on Prexy’s Pasture at 5 p.m.
For those who prefer a quieter venue, Laramie House Concerts is hosting comedy musician Steve Goodie at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Doors are scheduled to open at 7 p.m.
Goodie performs original comedy music as well as parodies, and his show features some stand-up humor. He hosts Open Mic Night at the Bluebird Café in Nashville and is a regular on the Dr. Demento Show, a comedy music podcast. Goodie is in the midst of a national tour and has just released a new album.
Laramie House Concerts is a volunteer organization that aims to entice touring musicians to perform as they pass through Laramie on their way to other tour stops. House concerts offer an intimate, quiet setting in a private space.
Volunteer Brett Glass said Laramie is well-situated for artists traveling cross-country via Interstate 80 who might be open to an extra performance. The organization hosts several concerts a year.
“The purpose of Laramie House Concerts is to try to catch some of those artists as they come through, and give them a venue and give them a warm welcome,” he said.
Audience members must RSVP for the concert on the Laramie House Concerts website. They’ll be given directions to a private downtown location. Admission is by donation, with a suggested donation of $10 per person. All proceeds are given directly to the artist.
“You basically pay what you think it’s worth for the artist to come there,” Glass said.
More events are scheduled for coffee shops, dance halls and bars as the weekend continues. From 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie Train Depot, the Home on the Range Animal Haven Fundraising Festival features a line-up including The Woodpile, Hunter Hicks and the Country Skillet and Hoi Ann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.