If this summer’s COVID-19 cancellations have left you searching for a live music fix, Centennial’s got you covered next weekend.
Now in its sixth year, the Elevation 8076’ Celebration is scheduled for noon-7 p.m. July 11 in Centennial, hosted by the Mountain View Hotel and Café. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the gate, and all proceeds will benefit Albany County Search and Rescue and the Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
This year’s line-up includes Nashville’s Kristina Murray and Arkansas artist Rebecca Jed joining Colorado groups Jackie and the Racket and Trucker’s Daughter.
The Elevation 8076’ Celebration will also include regional art vendors, Laramie’s Bond’s Brewing Company selling beer and local restaurants and businesses joining in with special offers.
“We involve the whole town,” said organizer Mike McShane. “It’s a mountain-town festival.”
McShane said his goal every year is to bring in touring acts from around the country, with an emphasis on traditional “honky tonk” country music.
“It’s got to have a twang,” he said.
Participating bands all have female members, he said, and they’re groups that Laramie residents haven’t encountered at the usual live music venues in town.
“We try to go outside the region so we can bring in acts that our local population doesn’t get a chance to see any other time of year,” he said.
This year, circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled the summer touring plans of the initial line-up. Two artists cancelled, and McShane replaced them with the Colorado groups in the last few weeks.
“Normally I don’t even look in Colorado or the local region, but we were jammed up,” he said.
Trucker’s Daughter, based in Fort Collins, Colorado, describes itself as an old-school country band. Jackie and the Racket, based in Boulder, Colorado, prides itself on energetic performances and a rock n’ roll vibe.
Rebecca Jed is a singer-songwriter who plays outlaw country, based in the Ozark region of Arkansas. She was planning a summer tour and instead is going to drive out by herself from Arkansas and hire a Denver band to back her up, McShane said.
“They’ve been collaborating over the phone, and they’ll do a rehearsal the night before in Denver,” he said.
Meanwhile, headliner Kristina Murray is flying across the country to play in Centennial after cancelling her tour. The singer-songwriter moved to Nashville in 2014 to hone her classic country sound.
A large tent normally set up for the event won’t be in place this year, to allow audience members to spread out. McShane encouraged people to bring chairs and shade umbrellas.
“It’s festival seating only,” he said.
If public health orders tighten in the coming days and it’s not possible to proceed with the festival as planned, McShane said he would postpone the event rather than cancel it.
Tickets are available by calling the Mountain View Hotel at 742-3588 or through the Elevation 8076’ Celebration Facebook page.
