The Laramie High School Musical Theatre program is taking audiences from frigid Wyoming to an idyllic Greek island this weekend.
Its production of “Mamma Mia!” is set to show at 7 p.m. today and Saturday at the Laramie High Theater, 1710 Boulder Drive. Tickets are $8 for the public or $6 for students. They’re available at the door or online through the University of Wyoming Fine Arts Box Office.
Made famous by the 2008 film starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan, “Mamma Mia!” the musical had a 14-year run on Broadway. It draws on songs by Swedish pop group ABBA, including its title, which is also a 1975 chart-topping song.
“’Mamma Mia!’ is your ultimate feel-good musical,” said Ruby Novogrodsky, who plays Sophie.
Sophie and her mother, Donna, live on a Greek island, where Sophie is preparing to get married. Sophie wants her father to walk her down the aisle, except she doesn’t know who he is. According to her mother’s 20-year-old diary, he could be one of three old boyfriends.
Unbeknownst to her mother, Sophie invites all three men to her wedding, hoping to finally solve the mystery.
“When the mother finds out, she’s trying to figure out how all three of the possible fathers to her daughter are here and what she should do about that,” said Molly Bress, who plays Donna.
The cast has been in rehearsals since August, including daily evening rehearsals since late October.
Sheldon Williams, who plays Sam, one of the possible fathers, said the LHS production isn’t an exact replica of the movie.
“It has more songs and more characters than the movie,” he said.
Bress said live theater is hard to compare to watching a story on a screen.
“It’s different than a movie,” she said.
Scarlett Chavez, who plays one of Donna’s friends, said the LHS production promises to be a fun time for the audience and a chance to escape into a different world.
“We do stay true to the production itself, but we always bring that fun-loving Laramie spirit to every production we have,” she said.
