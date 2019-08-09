An exhibit celebrating some of the best artists working in Wyoming today, including several from Laramie, is now on display at the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
“Western Explorations: The Wyoming Arts Council Biennial Fellowship Exhibition, 2018 and 2019” is scheduled to be on view through Aug. 31. A reception celebrating the artists and the exhibit is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 2111 Willett Drive.
The Wyoming Arts Council offers annual fellowships in visual, performing and literary arts for Wyoming artists. The visual arts fellowships, which come with an unrestricted cash award of $3,000, are chosen anonymously by an out-of-state juror, said Taylor Craig, creative arts specialist for the council.
“It’s solely based on the merit of their artwork and the statement,” she said. “(The jurors) don’t know who the artist is or where they live.”
The unrestricted award can be used by the artist for whatever he or she chooses, such as purchasing materials, traveling or framing finished work.
“I’m proud of the fact that it’s unrestricted and they don’t have to do a certain project, because their work is so great and they’re already contributing to the cultural and artistic space of Wyoming,” she said.
Every other year, an exhibition showcases the fellowship winners from the past two years, with pieces curated by a juror in consultation with the artists. This year, the exhibition was hosted by the UW Art Museum. The exhibit is scheduled to show in Casper two years from now.
This year’s curator was Ruth Bruno, Art in Public Places program manager for Colorado Creative Industries, which promotes and funds the arts in Colorado.
Artists in this year’s Biennial Fellowship Exhibition are Margaret K. Haydon, Patrick Kikut and Joe Arnold from Laramie, Robert Martinez from Riverton, Elaine Olafson Henry from Big Horn and Andy Kincaid from Wilson.
Laramie’s Ashley Hope Carlisle and Rani Robison both received an honorable mention in 2018.
In July, the Wyoming Arts Council announced the next round of winners. Wendy Bredehoft, Garrett Cruzan and Favian Hernandez were each awarded a visual arts fellowship. Peter Fine of Laramie was given an honorable mention.
Poet J.S. Clark received a creative writing fellowship along with fiction writer Erin Jones. Nicole Lamartine and Marsha Knight each received performing arts fellowships.
Also at the UW Art Museum, an exhibition called “Trey Duvall: Do, Do, Do, Do, Do” is scheduled to open Saturday. The exhibit presents an “evolving site-specific sculpture” and a rotating band of video performances, according to a news release.
Duvall’s exhibits take the form of video, performance, sculpture and more.
“He creates spaces that force us to confront and think about the installation and pushes the boundaries of what we think of ‘typical’ artwork,” said Nicole Crawford, chief curator at the UW Art Museum.
Duval is scheduled to visit Laramie from Nov. 11-15. His visit will include an artist talk and collaboration on a student performance “exploring repetition, futility and fallibility.”
