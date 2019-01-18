JANUARY UW PLANETARIUM SCHEDULE
Various planets, alien life and movies are the subjects of programs in the new year at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium.
Winter hours continue, with Friday night shows now starting at 7 p.m. and STAR Observatory tours running from 8-9:30 p.m. Kid-themed planetarium shows are Saturdays at 11 a.m. January also includes four Tuesday night shows; they begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $3 for students and $4 for non-students, and can be purchased at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office, located in Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m.-noon. Tickets also can be purchased by going online at www.uwyo.edu/physics/ and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
The January planetarium schedule is as follows:
n “Constellations Across Cultures” is at 7 p.m. today. Many of us are familiar with Orion, the Zodiac and several other ancient Greek constellations. However, the ancient Greeks were not the only culture to make science and stories from the stars. This program will travel around the world, exploring the cultural and scientific significance of the night sky to the Incas, the Aboriginal people of Australia and more. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 8-9:30 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
n Light and Dark Full-Dome Movie Double Feature: “Seeing” and “Phantom of the Universe” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. During “Seeing,” ride a photon from its creation and journey across the galaxy to your mind’s eye. From there, witness the conversion to an electrochemical impulse that travels the neural pathways of the brain to create the image the brain sees. “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” reveals the first hints of dark matter’s existence through the eyes of Fritz Zwicky, the scientist who coined the term “dark matter.”
n “Jupiter the Colossal!” is at 7 p.m. Jan. 25. Jupiter is more than just a planet; it is the center of the largest collection of moons in our solar system. This program explores the largest planet in the solar system and uncovers the fascinating secrets of its moons.
n “Ice Giants” is at 11 a.m. Jan. 26. After decades of studying Uranus and Neptune, amazing features of these mysterious ice giant planets have been uncovered. Visitors can learn about the icy hidden gems of our own solar system. Visitors can stay after the program to participate in a solar system scale model activity.
n “Distant Worlds — Alien Life” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Does alien life exist? This program looks at what it takes for life to develop — starting with life here on Earth, moving out to the rest of our solar system and traveling on to alien planets that orbit distant stars in our galaxy.
Go to www.wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows for more detailed descriptions of these programs.
7TH STREET STUDIOS 2ND BIRTHDAY
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 7th Street Studios in the Laramie Plains Civic Center
A community pottery studio under the Laramie Plains Civic Center is hosting a free open house and birthday party to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the studio being open. 7th Street Studios will celebrate from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and there will be free sweets with coffee and teas. All are welcome.
Find the event on Facebook for more information.
UW PLANETARIUM TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE VIEWING
8:30-10:45 p.m. Sunday, UW Planetarium
The University of Wyoming community and the public can view a rare treat — a total lunar eclipse — from the rooftop of the UW Physical Sciences Building. The rooftop will open at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, with the viewing from 9:45-10:45 p.m. Rooftop capacity is 25 at any one time.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the full moon moves behind and into the shadow of the Earth. Because the light from the sun passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, the moon appears red during a total lunar eclipse, leading to the name “Blood Moon.”
“Lunar eclipses are pretty rare, but not as rare as seeing a total solar eclipse like the one we saw in August 2017,” says Samantha Ogden, coordinator of the UW Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium, which is hosting the event. “The Earth’s shadow is much larger than the moon’s shadow, which means that lunar eclipses are easier to see on the Earth than a solar eclipse. But they are still an incredible sight. We will not see another lunar eclipse in Wyoming until 2021.”
To access the roof, enter the southwest doors of the Physical Sciences Building and ascend the stairs in the southwest corner of the building. Participants are encouraged to bring coats, hats, gloves, blankets and anything else that will keep them warm, as temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-20s.
Call Ogden at 766-6506 or email smarqua1@uwyo.edu for more information.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
A local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. Sunday: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
JÂCA CONCERT
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Department of Music presents the audacious clarinet-guitar duo Jâca at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.
Comprised of clarinetist Wesley Ferreira and guitarist Jaxon Williams, Jâca reaches beyond the bounds of the classical repertoire in style and subject matter to stimulate emotion, inspire imagination, and bridge cultural divides with audiences with their virtuosic and engaging artistic concerts. With a strong leaning towards performing “the music of the people,” Jâca works to champion innovation by redefining the parameters of non-traditional music in a traditional setting.
Williams is an accomplished guitarist, serving as a concert artist, teacher, and recording artist.
“THE HOW AND THE WHY”
7:30 P.M. Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 3 p.m. Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-9, Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the Wyoming Premiere of “The How and the Why” by Sarah Treem at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and Feb. 7-9, with a matinee at 3 p.m. Feb. 3, in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. All performances are followed by a chat-back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
With “The How and the Why,” award-winning playwright and TV writer Treem has crafted “a smart densely textured work” about evolution and feminism, “love and conflict, genes and destiny” (New York Times). On the eve of a prestigious conference, an up-and-coming evolutionary biologist wrestles for the truth with a leader in the field. This keenly perceptive play explores the difficult choices faced by women of every generation, providing viewers "two absorbing hours with two finely formed, interesting, smart, and captivating women…a very rare achievement indeed for women in and at the theatre." (Feminist Spectator.) “The How and the Why” is directed by James Hockenberry and features Landee Lockhart and Anne Mason.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student and senior discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) during its business hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP for the set price of $12 plus a nominal ticketing fee. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
HAFEY RECITAL
7:30 p.m. Feb. 2, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Department of Music presents guest pianist Brooks Hafey in “The Arithmetic of Sound: Piano Music of Claude Debussy” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public, and will feature several works by Debussy, including Deux Arabesques, La plus que lente, Estampes, 12 Etudes, and selections from Préludes, 2e livre.
Hafey’s exceptional musicianship and refined technique have been dazzling audiences since his boyhood. He performs widely as a soloist in the U.S. and abroad, and is an active chamber musician, collaborative artist, conductor, and opera conductor. Hafey's repertoire is wide-ranging from French Baroque to contemporary, and he is an advocate of new work.
SONATAS FOR VIOLIN AND PIANO
7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Music Faculty Recital Series presents John Fadial, violin, and Chi-Chen Wu, piano, in “Sonatas for Violin and Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. The program will include Fauré’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 1 in A major, Op. 13” and Franck’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major.”
Praised by L’Est Republicain for his “sparkling technique,” violinist Fadial has appeared on four continents as a chamber musician, soloist and pedagogue. Praised by World Journal, Chicago for her “amazing playing,” pianist Wu has performed widely as recitalist, chamber musician, and concerto soloist. Both musicians are also accomplished recording artists.
LARAMIE PUBLIC ART COALITION CALL FOR VIDEO ART SUBMISSIONS
Deadline: Feb. 11
The Laramie Public Art Coalition has put out a call for local artists to submit videos or moving images that will be part of a temporary video projection at the end of February. The coalition will use a mobile projection unit housed in a teardrop trailer called TOPO-X. The theme of the projection is “Projecting: Place,” and the coalition is open to broad interpretations, according to a news release. The first place entry will receive $250, second place $150 and third place $100. The submission deadline is Feb. 11 and the winners will be announced Feb. 18. The projection will take place from dusk-11 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2 in the parking lot of the Laramie Area Visitor Center, 210 Custer. Videos should be five minutes or shorter and able to be looped. Send submissions to LPACsubmissions@gmail.com. Go to laramiepublicart.org for complete rules.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP
6:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Night Heron Books
The Second Story Book Group will meet on a different day this month due to Valentine’s Day. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Night Heron Books, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Behind the Carbon Curtain: The Energy Industry, Political Censorship and Free Speech” by Jeffrey Lockwood .
Lockwood will attend the meeting.
The Second Story Book Group usually meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for March is “Garden Spells” by Sarah Addison Allen. All are welcome to attend.
"MUSIC FOR CLARINET, VIOLA, AND PIANO"
7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series presents “Music for Clarinet, Viola and Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.
Performers include UW Music faculty members Blake McGee, clarinet and James Przygocki, viola, and guest artist Brooks Hafey, piano.
The program will feature “Four Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Opus 83,” by Max Bruch; “Trio in E-Flat Major, K. 498, ‘Kegelstatt,’” by W.A. Mozart; and “Trio for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Opus 128,” by Lowell Lieberman.
UW MUSIC PRESENTS EMINENT ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE, PIANIST EDUARDO MONTEIRO, IN CONCERT
7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Department of Music is proud to present the 2019 Eminent Artist-in-Residence, pianist Eduardo Monteiro, in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.
The program will feature “Piano Sonata in E major, Op. 109,” by Ludwig van Beethoven; “Three Preludes” by Claude Debussy; “Death of Isolde,” by Franz Liszt, after Richard Wagner's “Tristan und Isolde:” “Sonata No. 1,” by Francisco Mignone; and “Impressões Seresteiras” and “Hommage à Chopin” by Heitor Villa-Lobos.
Monteiro, a native of Rio de Janeiro, is one of the most active pianists in Brazil, regarded by critics as being among the country’s greatest.
"IMAGES OF BLACK WYOMING"
On display through Feb. 28, Wyoming Gallery
“Images of Black Wyoming” is an exhibit in the Wyoming Gallery of the Centennial Complex, 2111 Willett Drive that was curated by UW student Paige Emerich with a grant from the UW President’s Advisory Council on Minorities and Women’s Affairs. The exhibit represents a few of the noteworthy stories of African Americans who have been influential in the state of Wyoming. It will be on display through Feb. 28.
