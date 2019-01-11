JANUARY UW PLANETARIUM SCHEDULE
Various planets, alien life and movies are the subjects of programs in the new year at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium.
Winter hours continue, with Friday night shows now starting at 7 p.m. and STAR Observatory tours running from 8-9:30 p.m. Kid-themed planetarium shows are Saturdays at 11 a.m. January also includes four Tuesday night shows; they begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $3 for students and $4 for non-students, and can be purchased at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office, located in Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m.-noon. Tickets also can be purchased by going online at www.uwyo.edu/physics/ and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
The January planetarium schedule is as follows:
n “How We Blew Up Pluto” is at 11 a.m. Saturday. Discovered in 1930, Pluto was a tiny planet on the edge of our solar system. Since 2006, however, the International Astronomical Union has reclassified Pluto as a “dwarf planet.” This program will remember Pluto’s days as a planet and explore the reasons for its reclassification. Visitors can stay after the program to participate in an exploration of light and color activity.
n Light and Dark Full-Dome Movie Double Feature: “Seeing” and “Phantom of the Universe” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. During “Seeing,” ride a photon from its creation and journey across the galaxy to your mind’s eye. From there, witness the conversion to an electrochemical impulse that travels the neural pathways of the brain to create the image your brain sees. “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” reveals the first hints of dark matter’s existence through the eyes of Fritz Zwicky, the scientist who coined the term “dark matter.”
n “Constellations Across Cultures” is at 7 p.m. Jan. 18. Many of us are familiar with Orion, the Zodiac and several other ancient Greek constellations. However, the ancient Greeks were not the only culture to make science and stories from the stars. This program will travel around the world, exploring the cultural and scientific significance of the night sky to the Incas, the Aboriginal people of Australia and more. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 8-9:30 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
n Light and Dark Full-Dome Movie Double Feature: “Seeing” and “Phantom of the Universe” is at 7 p.m. Jan. 22. During “Seeing,” ride a photon from its creation and journey across the galaxy to your mind’s eye. From there, witness the conversion to an electrochemical impulse that travels the neural pathways of the brain to create the image the brain sees. “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” reveals the first hints of dark matter’s existence through the eyes of Fritz Zwicky, the scientist who coined the term “dark matter.”
n “Jupiter the Colossal!” is at 7 p.m. Jan. 25. Jupiter is more than just a planet; it is the center of the largest collection of moons in our solar system. This program explores the largest planet in the solar system and uncovers the fascinating secrets of its moons.
n “Ice Giants” is at 11 a.m. Jan. 26. After decades of studying Uranus and Neptune, amazing features of these mysterious ice giant planets have been uncovered. Visitors can learn about the icy hidden gems of our own solar system. Visitors can stay after the program to participate in a solar system scale model activity.
n “Distant Worlds — Alien Life” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Does alien life exist? This program looks at what it takes for life to develop — starting with life here on Earth, moving out to the rest of our solar system and traveling on to alien planets that orbit distant stars in our galaxy.
Go to www.wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows for more detailed descriptions of these programs.
SIDE SHOW-CURIOSITIES AND ODDITIES BALLET
7-9 p.m. Saturday, Gryphon Theatre
Side Show Curiosities/Oddities Ballet is a rich, dreamy tale of theatrical enchantment and thwarted love. Originally conceived and choreographed, you will be compelled by the behind the scenes side show world itself — a strikingly beautiful world, in spite of its darkness. Through the movements of the characters in this sparklingly realized alternative reality, explore the relationship between fate and freedom. “Side Show” poses the question about the essential connection between fantasy and reality.
A performance is planned for 7-9 p.m. Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield. Admission is $15-$20. Contact Kathy Vreeland at director@reformationdance.com or 307-214-0198 or go to https://reformationdance.com/about-reformation-dance-company for more information.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
A local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. Jan. 20: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
BEATLES VS. STONES – A MUSICAL SHOWDOWN
7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Gryphon Theatre
Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown is coming to the Gryphon Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Tickets are $35-$55 and can be purchased at the Laramie Plains Civic Center Box Office or www.gryphontheatre.org. The Gryphon Theatre is located at 710 Garfield St.
Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road, will engage in a barrage of hits against premiere Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.
HIP HOP SHOW
3-10 p.m. Jan. 26, Buckhorn Bar & Parlor
Abel Carv, the owner of ATG Productions, LLC, an international promotion company headquartered in Laramie, is putting on what should be the biggest independent hip hop show in the city’s history, according to a news release. The event is free to the public. The show is from 3-10 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Buckhorn Bar & Parlor. The show is put on in conjunction with Apokalyptic Soundz of Cheyenne and with help of Mountain High X Radio of Colorado Springs and UNNP of New Mexico.
Performers include Hyde the Demon, Native Thug, Purplerock, Rek-OG, Woozie Made, Ana and headliner MC Shaman.
This show will feature performers traveling from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, making it a true Mountain West Invitational event, headlined, DJ’d and MC’d by Laramie’s own touring rapper, MC Shaman (Abel Carv). Find the event on Facebook for more information.
