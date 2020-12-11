Local holiday events are taking on a more subdued tone this winter, for obvious reasons, but there are still ways to celebrate the season in the Gem City.
Christmas in Centennial is a longtime tradition that’s been pared back this year to include just Breakfast with Santa by reservation only. Ken Costello, who has been running the event with his wife, Polly, since 2012, said there will be three seatings for 10 people each at the Mountain View Hotel.
Santa himself has indicated he doesn’t mind getting up early for the first seating, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.
“The big thing we wanted to continue was Breakfast with Santa,” he said. “We always said if that’s all there is, we’ll be pretty happy just to see those smiling faces with Santa.”
Go to christmasincentennial.com or send an email to info@themountainviewhotel.com for reservation information.
“We’re hoping next year to be back, business as usual,” Costello said.
Another tradition that’s continuing in a slightly different way is Christmas at the Gryphon, which is schedule for 7 p.m. Sunday via a YouTube livestream. Adam Coop, a pastor at Whitewater Christian Church, described the event as a “non-traditional musical celebration of Christ” that is also aiming to raise money to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming.
“Each year, we’ve chosen a local agency to get behind that’s doing a lot of good for the communities of Laramie and Albany County,” Coop said. “Our goal is just to do as much good as we can this holiday season for the agency that we highlight.”
The musical line-up includes classic Christmas carols performed in a style that mixes alternative music, folk and rock.
Go to facebook.com/WhitewaterCC or youtu.be/OWkavTThLog to find the livestream. Go to www.bbbswyo.org/ways-to-give to make a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Here are a few other holiday events happening this week:
Holiday Light and Music Show, 5:30-11 p.m. daily at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Rd. Enjoy a display featuring 30,000 lights set to music and transmitted via FM radio. Go to facebook.com/WyomingTerritorialPrison for more information.
Public Menorah Lighting, 5 p.m. Sunday at the First Street Plaza, located at the corner of First Street and Grand Avenue. Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn from Chabad of Jackson Hole will give the address. Call 223-2284 for more information.
Star Wars: A Christmas Carol Parody, 7 p.m. Thursday via Facebook Live. Join Relative Theatrics for a free virtual reading of the classic Christmas story as told with characters.
