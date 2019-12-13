As the second weekend of December approaches, the busy slate of holiday events continues. The weekend includes shopping, stars, art and music. If you get hungry, there’s cookies, beer and breakfast.
Speaking of breakfast, Santa is no doubt a busy fellow this month, but he’s made time once again to honor a long-standing appointment in Laramie for Breakfast with Santa, which is scheduled for 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
The popular event was adopted this year by Laramie Foster Closet in collaboration with Laramie Soup Kitchen, which is providing breakfast for an expected crowd of about 500 people. Tickets are $3 for adults and $6 for children and available at the door.
Jenni Vazqueztell, who runs Laramie Foster Closet, said the aim of the event is to provide a fun time for children.
“We love kids, and we thought it would be really fun to do a kids event,” she said.
Kids can take their picture with Santa in his sleigh, play reindeer games, make a craft, write a letter to Santa and drop it in a real mailbox and listen to a story told by Mrs. Claus. The Laramie High School band is set to provide the music.
Vazqueztell said she hopes the event will also bring awareness to the fact that some Laramie children spend the holiday season in foster care. A wall decorated with snowflakes will highlight the fact that each child is a real person, not a number, she said.
“We don’t get a lot of ways that we can have people see that foster care is real in our community, and this is one of the ways that we can do it,” she said.
One of the newest holiday events in Laramie is the Holiday Light Trail, which is scheduled for 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site.
Now in its second year, the event was inspired by staff members who wanted to invite the public onto the prison grounds to enjoy its Holiday Music and Light Show up close, said site superintendent Deborah Cease.
“They’ll be able to stroll around the Christmas lights and displays, drink hot apple cider, warm themselves by the fire and just enjoy the atmosphere of this evening event,” she said.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $3.50 for youth from 12-17 and free for those 11 and younger.
The prison offers the free Holiday Music and Light Show nightly through the end of December that features light displays set to music that people can watch from the parking lot. Last year, for the first time, the public was able to walk the grounds.
“It was hugely successful,” she said. “We had 500 people.”
The historic site’s gift shop will be open Saturday evening even to those who just want to enjoy the show from the parking lot.
Cease said the light show takes about five weeks to install, with support from the Wyoming Territorial Park Historic Association and Fremont Electric, which lends a bucket truck to the effort.
Proceeds from the Holiday Light Trail offset the cost of the light show, and the light show is a way for the prison to thank the Laramie community for its support, Cease said.
“We wanted to give them something they could share with family and friends, and really create memories of the season,” she said.
Here’s a list of other holiday events taking place this weekend:
— University of Wyoming Holiday Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for Performing Arts lobby. Call 766-5300.
— “Star of the Magi,” 7 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Saturday at the UW Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium, narrated by Prof. Chip Kobulnicky. Go to www.uwyo.edu/physics/planetarium.
— UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “How to Survive Your Family at Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at the Buchanan Center for Performing Arts. Go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
— Laramie Holiday Art and Music Thing, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield.
— United Presbyterian Church Cookie Sale, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the church, 215 S. 11th St. Go to upclaramie.org.
— Laramie Plains Museum Holiday Open House, 3-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Ivinson Mansion, 603 Ivinson Ave. Go to laramiemuseum.org.
— UW Department of Music presents “A Real Reel Holiday,” 3 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall. Go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
— True Troupe presents “Elf Academy,” 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Antlers at the Post in Centennial. Go to facebook.com/truetroupe.
— Beer and Hymns, 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 600 S. First St. Go to facebook.com/trinitylutheranchurchlaramie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.