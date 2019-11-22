Work by several dozen local artists is on display and available for purchase downtown through the end of December.
At ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St., the Under the Tree Exhibition is set to run through Dec. 28. The exhibit has works by 36 Wyoming artists in a range of media and styles, all of which are for sale.
The gallery, which opened in 2018, is a nonprofit project of the Wyoming Women’s Business Center.
“We’re designed to assist artists in having a place to display their artwork, sell their artwork, learn about the presentation of their artwork and market themselves as artists,” manager Kathleen Clymer said.
The gallery typically has rotating juried shows open to Wyoming artists, usually with a theme that ties to a local event, such as Laramie Jubilee Days or the Big Boy steam engine.
“This gallery exists to bring together artists and the community,” she said.
For the holiday season, the intent of Under the Tree is to showcase fine art, crafted pieces and other work suitable for gift-giving.
“We have invited artisans in to show different products they’re making,” Clymer said.
Participating artists are from Laramie, Centennial, Saratoga, Cheyenne, Sinclair and Rock River. The gallery is open to all Wyoming artists.
Among the many offerings, shoppers will find abstract paintings, photography, leatherwork and fur pieces, watercolors, fiber wall hangings, scarves and shawls.
“The fiber artists are making a lot of hand-dyed pieces,” Clymer said.
There’s also braided horsehair pieces, wire jewelry, jade jewelry, marble and jade sculpture, fused glass, book marks, hand-drawn cards and prints.
“It’s a huge amount of variety,” she said.
Starting the Friday after Thanksgiving and continuing through the Christmas shopping season, gift-wrapping will be available at the gallery courtesy of local youth organizations.
