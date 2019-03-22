The world is coming to Laramie each week during an international film series at Albany County Public Library.
The Sundries of the World film series, now in its fifth year, is set to run through May 12. All screenings are scheduled for 7 p.m. Sundays in the library’s large meeting room, 310 S. Eighth St.
Admission is free, and popcorn and snacks will be served each week. The series is co-sponsored by the Laramie Film Society.
Tyler Brown, the library’s adult services specialist and the series organizer, said the goal is to give viewers a taste of other places through the eyes of people who live there.
“We want to show movies that people in Laramie can’t usually get or don’t have access to,” he said.
The series started Feb. 24, and this year’s line-up includes a dozen films from a dozen different countries, including India, Hungary, Chile, Japan, Israel, Germany, Cuba, Zambia, Iceland, Italy and Norway.
“The Third Murder,” a 2017 Japanese film directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, is scheduled to screen Sunday. The film, which Brown described as a “bizarre, mind-bending murder-mystery,” received numerous international awards.
A 2017 Zambian movie from director Rungano Nyoni, “I am Not a Witch,” follows a young girl banished from her village for witchcraft. The girl is exiled to a camp for such women, where she’s told that if she attempts to escape, she’ll be cursed and turned into a goat.
“Un Traductor” is a 2018 film from director Rodrigo Barriuso based on the experience of his father. A professor of Russian literature at the University of Havana in Cuba is relieved of his teaching duties in 1989 and put to work in the hospital, which is caring for Ukrainian children transferred from Chernobyl, many of whom are dying from radiation exposure.
“The film is pretty moving,” Brown said.
Brown said this year’s films evoke a range of emotions as they examine the human condition, from silliness to tugging the heartstrings.
He said films are a way for audiences to connect with people across the world, gain empathy for different situations and realize they’re not alone in their own experiences.
“Going into different cultures is a nice way of getting out of yourself and connecting at the same time,” he said.
