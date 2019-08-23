307 Film Festival

From left, Aili McLellan, Anne Mason and Phil Kelley appear in “A Thing (Called Love),” which is scheduled to screen Saturday morning as part of the 307 Film Festival. The film was directed by Nid Collins.

 Courtesy photo

Two days of films from around the world are set to screen in Laramie during the 307 Film Festival.

Now in its second year, the festival has 98 films on its schedule, including 29 that were made in Wyoming, set in Wyoming or made by a Wyomingite.

