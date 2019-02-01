UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the UW planetarium will display February’s most famous constellations with heart-shaped stars. The connect-the-heart constellation lines of Orion, the hunter, and Taurus, the bull will be displayed.
Yellowstone National Park and Native American stories of the stars provide some Wyoming flavor to programs at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium during February.
Winter hours continue, with Friday night shows starting at 7 p.m. and STAR Observatory tours running from 8-9:30 p.m. Kid-themed planetarium shows are Saturdays at 11 a.m. The month also includes four Tuesday night shows; they begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $3 for students and $4 for non-students, and can be purchased at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office, located in Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m.-noon. Tickets also can be purchased by going online at www.uwyo.edu/physics/ and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
The February planetarium schedule is as follows:
n “The Weird, Bizarre and Stranger Things of Space,” today, 7 p.m. Astronomers study the universe in hopes of figuring out how everything works. But every once in a while, the universe throws a curveball. Stars the same mass as our sun but the size of Laramie, and planets made entirely of diamonds are just a few of the stranger things this show will explore. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 8-9:30 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
n “This Month’s Sky,” Tuesday, 7 p.m. This program looks at constellations, meteor showers and visible planets.
FIRST FRIDAY ARTIST OPENING RECEPTION
6-8 p.m. today, ArtConnnect Gallery
ArtConnect Gallery presents an exhibition of “Whimsey”. Featured Artists: Tara Pappas, Favian Hernandez, Kathleen Clymer and Author of “Rusty, the Ranch Horse, Mary Fitchner. The public is invited to the opening reception and an opportunity to meet and converse with all of the artists form 6-8 p.m. today at 302 S. Second St.
All works on exhibit will be for sale.
The gallery is a project of the nonprofit Wyoming Women's Business Center. Normal business hours are from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Call 460-9304 for more information.
“THE HOW AND THE WHY”
7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-9
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the Wyoming Premiere of “The How and the Why” by Sarah Treem at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and Feb. 7-9, with a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday, in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. All performances are followed by a chat-back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
With “The How and the Why,” award-winning playwright and TV writer Treem has crafted “a smart densely textured work” about evolution and feminism, “love and conflict, genes and destiny” (New York Times). On the eve of a prestigious conference, an up-and-coming evolutionary biologist wrestles for the truth with a leader in the field. This keenly perceptive play explores the difficult choices faced by women of every generation, providing viewers "two absorbing hours with two finely formed, interesting, smart, and captivating women…a very rare achievement indeed for women in and at the theatre." (Feminist Spectator.) “The How and the Why” is directed by James Hockenberry and features Landee Lockhart and Anne Mason.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student and senior discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) during its business hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP for the set price of $12 plus a nominal ticketing fee. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
HAFEY RECITAL
7:30 p.m. Saturday, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Department of Music presents guest pianist Brooks Hafey in “The Arithmetic of Sound: Piano Music of Claude Debussy” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public, and will feature several works by Debussy, including Deux Arabesques, La plus que lente, Estampes, 12 Etudes, and selections from Préludes, 2e livre.
Hafey’s exceptional musicianship and refined technique have been dazzling audiences since his boyhood. He performs widely as a soloist in the U.S. and abroad, and is an active chamber musician, collaborative artist, conductor, and opera conductor. Hafey's repertoire is wide-ranging from French Baroque to contemporary, and he is an advocate of new work.
FAMILY SATURDAY WORKSHOP
Next workshop: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday
Bring family and friends to the University of Wyoming Art Museum for fun and creative art-making at Family Saturday Workshops this spring. The next workshop is from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Art Museum. Attendees will have access to mindful artistic materials and concepts explored by Tibetan artist Tashi Norbu. This is an excellent workshop for exposure to diverse art practices.
Family Saturday Workshop is an open studio, maker space-inspired workshop led by the UW Art Museum-trained teaching artists and educators to help families explore artistic materials and concepts inspired by museum exhibitions. Following a brief gallery tour, participants have access to artist materials in a creative maker-space environment. Guided hands-on instruction by knowledgeable art instructors or exploration on your own will take place in the Museum Studio.
Dates are also planned for 10 a.m.-noon March 2, April 6 and May 4 at the museum.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events for more information.
LARAMIE WOMEN’S CLUB ANNUAL BUNCO PARTY
Ticket deadline: Monday
Event: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Eppson Center for Seniors
The Laramie Woman’s Club is selling tickets for its Annual Bunco Party, planned for Feb. 10 at the Eppson Center for Seniors. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and play begins at 1:30 p.m. Appetizers, abundant wine and door prizes will be up for the taking.
Tickets are $20 per person and net proceeds will go to “School Success” — a kind and gentle way of identifying approximately 60 homeless students in Laramie’s middle and high schools. Funds are used for school supplies, food, clothing, sports equipment, immunizations and many other basic needs. Call Lynda Hidalgo at 307- 760-7260 no later than Monday for “Will Call” tickets that must be paid in advance.
FLAMENCO VIVO CARLOTA SANTANA PERFORMANCE
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, BCPA Main Stage
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, a top American dance company, will perform as the first spring semester act for University of Wyoming Presents. The program is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage.
Tickets are $20 for the public; $17 for faculty, staff and senior citizens; and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling (307) 766-6666 or going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Founded in 1983, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana is one of America’s most prominent, culturally specific dance companies, serving more than 45,000 people nationwide each year, according to the production company’s website. The company has performed at 73 venues in 27 states, including leading theaters, universities and underserved communities.
For more information about Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, visit www.flamenco-vivo.org/.
For more information, call UW Presents Director Philip Moline at (307) 766-5139 or email pmoline@uwyo.edu.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators
12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday, UW Art Museum
The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a series of gallery walk-through events monthly on select Wednesdays during UW’s spring semester from 12:10-12:50 p.m.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum. Visitors are encouraged to continue the conversation after the in-gallery session. The monthly events are free and open to the public.
The Feb. 6 event features the Pat Guthrie Teaching Gallery Exhibition. Each semester, up to four faculty members from any academic discipline may request space in the teaching gallery to present artworks from the UW Art Museum’s permanent collection for their course content. Classes this semester are: “Honors 4151 Special Topics: We Are What We Eat”; “Classics/English 4270: Classical Epic Poetry”; “Honors 4151 Special Topics: Stealing Culture: The Intersection of Art & Law”; and “Latina/o Studies 1101 First-Year Seminar: Latina/o Popular Culture.” The conversation will be led by Raechel Cook, curator of academic engagement from the UW Art Museum, and will include some of the UW faculty members who are leading the courses. The exhibition will be on view through May 18.
The March 6 gallery walk-through spotlights the 44th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition, with select UW student award winners. The exhibition will open Feb. 23 and will be on display through May 18.
The April 10 event features “Pavel Acosta: Stolen from a Museum,” with special guest Pavel Acosta, a Cuban-born artist. Acosta uses uncommon resources as collage material -- primarily paint chips collected from flaking old walls -- to create technically sophisticated reproductions of well-known artworks. The exhibition will open April 6 and run through Aug. 10.
May 1 is a guided gallery walk-through with Nicole Crawford, chief curator of the UW Art Museum. The event features highlights from “The Dorothy and Herbert Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for Wyoming.” The works included in the exhibition are representations of the Vogels’ interest in minimalist, conceptualist and post-1960s art. The exhibition is on view Feb. 9, 2019-March 21, 2020.
Discussions will be casual and informal, and will include stories behind the art. Lunch will be provided following each gallery walk-through in the UW Art Museum’s entrance hall.
For more information, call the UW Art Museum at (307) 766-6622, visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum, or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.
UW DAYS OF DIALOGUE SHIRT MAKING, POSTER MAKING
Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, 7th Street Studios
5-7 p.m. Wednesday, 7th Street Studios
Wyoming Art Party is hosting a printmaking and T-shirt-making workshop from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at 7th Street Studio, 710 Garfield St., as part of the University of Wyoming’s MLK Days of Dialogue. A limited number of new T-shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, or participants can bring their own cotton T-shirt or piece of fabric for printing. The event is open to the public, and kids are welcome. Wyoming Art Party is also hosting a poster-making session from noon-3 p.m. Sunday prior to the Days of Dialogue march, which is scheduled for Monday. Wyoming Art Party aims to organize inclusive, creative projects, according to a news release. As part of Days of Dialogue, the group wants to promote creativity and healing as components of racial justice. Go to www.uwyo.edu/mlkdod for more information about Days of Dialogue or find the event on Facebook.
STUDIOWYO HIP-HOP NIGHT
8-11 p.m. Thursday, Wyoming Union Gardens
StudioWYO is bringing rap and hip-hop to the stage. This act will open with Shyne The Goddezz, followed by Jay Triiiple. StudioWYO’s hip-hop night is in conjunction with the University’s MLK Days of Dialogue. Prior to StudioWYO’s live music, Kai Davis will be giving a talk on the main floor of the Union. StudioWYO’s doors will open at 8 p.m. rather than 7 p.m. so the audience can easily attend both.
Opener Shyne The Goddezz is an up-and-coming artist in from Denver. To get a taste of Shyne’s music, find her on YouTube as Shyne Thegoddezz.
Headlining this show is Jay Triiiple. Jay Triiiple reigns from Denver. Jay Triiiple’s high-energy hip-hop is a show not to be missed. To hear some of Jay Triiiple’s music or to learn more about her visit her at on SoundCloud, Instagram or Twitter @JayTriiiple.
For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
SONATAS FOR VIOLIN AND PIANO
7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Music Faculty Recital Series presents John Fadial, violin, and Chi-Chen Wu, piano, in “Sonatas for Violin and Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. The program will include Fauré’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 1 in A major, Op. 13” and Franck’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major.”
Praised by L’Est Republicain for his “sparkling technique,” violinist Fadial has appeared on four continents as a chamber musician, soloist and pedagogue. Praised by World Journal, Chicago for her “amazing playing,” pianist Wu has performed widely as recitalist, chamber musician, and concerto soloist. Both musicians are also accomplished recording artists.
CHOCOLATE FIESTA
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 9, Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie
One of Laramie's favorite annual events — the Chocolate Fiesta — is scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St. Now in its 34th year, the Chocolate Fiesta features all things chocolate — cakes, candy, cookies, brownies, chocolate desserts, and much more — just in time for Valentine's Day. This year's Fiesta will also include a silent auction, featuring local artists as well as other gift items.
Proceeds from the sale of chocolate confections and the silent auction will go to Family Promise… “Because every child deserves a home”. Family Promise is a non-profit, community-based shelter program which helps families stabilize and achieve independence.
For more information, visit the UU Fellowship of Laramie Facebook page or contact Rebecca Roberts at 760-6513 or beccajuly@gmail.com.
TRIVIA NIGHT
5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Lincoln Community Center
The Albany County Historical Society and Pedal House are co-hosting a trivia night and membership drive to support the Albany County Historical Society. A $5 entry fee gets you five rounds of trivia, appetizers/dessert and two free drinks. Prizes include gift cards, books, memberships to the Albany County Historical Society ($48 value) and more. ACHS trivia night takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Lincoln Community Center. All proceeds benefit the Albany County Historical Society. Email Jessica at jessicaflock@hotmail.com for more information.
COLOSSAL PIANO PERFORMANCE
7 p.m. Feb. 9, Laramie High School
When four pianos are played by up to 20 hands, you get something Colossal — the name of an upcoming piano concert.
The event is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Laramie High School. Admission is free to the public.
The show is presented by the students of the Laramie Music Teachers Association.
LARAMIE PUBLIC ART COALITION CALL FOR VIDEO ART SUBMISSIONS
Deadline: Feb. 11
The Laramie Public Art Coalition has put out a call for local artists to submit videos or moving images that will be part of a temporary video projection at the end of February. The coalition will use a mobile projection unit housed in a teardrop trailer called TOPO-X. The theme of the projection is “Projecting: Place,” and the coalition is open to broad interpretations, according to a news release. The first place entry will receive $250, second place $150 and third place $100. The submission deadline is Feb. 11 and the winners will be announced Feb. 18. The projection will take place from dusk-11 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2 in the parking lot of the Laramie Area Visitor Center, 210 Custer. Videos should be five minutes or shorter and able to be looped. Send submissions to LPACsubmissions@gmail.com. Go to laramiepublicart.org for complete rules.
“POKES ‘N PLAINSMEN”
7:30 P.M. Feb. 11-15, BCPA Thrust Theatre
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance teams up with Laramie High School this February for “Pokes ‘n Plainsmen,” a collaborative evening of scenes, songs, and dances showcasing the best and brightest performers from both programs.
“Pokes ‘n Plainsmen,” directed by UW theatre faculty Leigh Selting, Seán Stone, and Patrick Konesko, and LHS drama instructor Michael Hancey, runs February 11 -15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. For tickets, call (307) 766-6666 or go online to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
This “date night” offering runs over Valentine’s Day week, and presents a fun and fast-paced musical and dramatic revue centered on all aspects of relationships.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP
6:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Night Heron Books
The Second Story Book Group will meet on a different day this month due to Valentine’s Day. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Night Heron Books, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Behind the Carbon Curtain: The Energy Industry, Political Censorship and Free Speech” by Jeffrey Lockwood .
Lockwood will attend the meeting.
The Second Story Book Group usually meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for March is “Garden Spells” by Sarah Addison Allen. All are welcome to attend.
"MUSIC FOR CLARINET, VIOLA, AND PIANO"
7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series presents “Music for Clarinet, Viola and Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.
Performers include UW Music faculty members Blake McGee, clarinet and James Przygocki, viola, and guest artist Brooks Hafey, piano.
The program will feature “Four Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Opus 83,” by Max Bruch; “Trio in E-Flat Major, K. 498, ‘Kegelstatt,’” by W.A. Mozart; and “Trio for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Opus 128,” by Lowell Lieberman.
STUDIOWYO: OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH POET MASTERPIECE
7-9 p.m. Feb. 14, Wyoming Union Gardens
StudioWYO will be in collaboration with the Black Student Alliance for an open mic night.
This performance will follow a workshop hosted by BSA from 4:30-5:30 p.m. StudioWYO’s Open Mic will begin at 7 p.m.
MasterPiece, an award-winning spoken word poet from Dallas, will be hosting both the workshop and Open Mic Night. This Open Mic will provide a platform for attendees of the workshop to express themselves and perform what they had written earlier in the day. MasterPiece will be performing some of her own original work as well.
To find out more about MasterPiece, visit her website at masterpiecepoetry.com.
For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
EDUARDO MONTEIRO PERFORMANCE
7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, BCPA Recital Hall
Brazilian pianist Eduardo Monteiro, the University of Wyoming Department of Music’s Eminent Artist-in-Residence, will be in concert.
Monteiro will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. His performance is free to the public.
Monteiro has performed in major venues across the world, such as London’s Wigmore Hall, the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, the Cologne Philharmonic Hall, the Munich Gasteig, Milan’s Sala Verdi, the Liceu in Barcelona, Madrid’s National Auditorium of Music, Dublin’s National Concert Hall, the University of Houston’s Opera Center and Boston’s Jordan Hall.
He has performed as a soloist with orchestras in his home country of Brazil, along with five other countries, and has worked with 15 renowned conductors.
His UW program will feature “Piano Sonata in E major, Op. 109,” by Ludwig van Beethoven; “Three Preludes” by Claude Debussy; “Death of Isolde” by Franz Liszt, after Richard Wagner's “Tristan und Isolde;” Sonata No. 1 by Francisco Mignone; and “Impressões Seresteiras” and “Hommage à Chopin,” both by Heitor Villa-Lobos.
For more information, call Kathy Kirkaldie, UW Fine Arts coordinator, at (307) 766-2160 or email kirsik@uwyo.edu.
UW MUSIC PRESENTS EMINENT ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE, PIANIST EDUARDO MONTEIRO, IN CONCERT
7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Department of Music is proud to present the 2019 Eminent Artist-in-Residence, pianist Eduardo Monteiro, in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.
The program will feature “Piano Sonata in E major, Op. 109,” by Ludwig van Beethoven; “Three Preludes” by Claude Debussy; “Death of Isolde,” by Franz Liszt, after Richard Wagner's “Tristan und Isolde:” “Sonata No. 1,” by Francisco Mignone; and “Impressões Seresteiras” and “Hommage à Chopin” by Heitor Villa-Lobos.
Monteiro, a native of Rio de Janeiro, is one of the most active pianists in Brazil, regarded by critics as being among the country’s greatest.
TRATTORIA PROMESSA
5 p.m. Feb. 16, Alice Hardie Stevens Center
Family Promise of Albany County is planning a spectacular evening of great food, fun and entertainment. Family Promise is a Laramie-based organization that helps low-income families experiencing homelessness achieve lasting independence. The reception will feature appetizers by Linda Melcher. Black Market Farm and Solstice Acre Bread will be catering dinner. Entertainment will be provided by The Donicio Trujillo Jazz Trio and Soprano Brittany Lapalme. The event is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. The cost for tickets is $50.00 per person or $90.00 per couple and can be obtained by calling 742-6480 or at www.familypromiseofalbanycounty.org.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
A local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
ADAM ŻUKIEWICZ PERFORMANCE
3 p.m. Feb. 17, BCPA Recital Hall
University of Wyoming Music presents pianist Adam Żukiewicz at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
The program highlights Żukiewicz’s solo piano album “The Beginnings,” which includes compositions presenting a story of intellectual freedom and the power of expression of the piano as an instrument of the musician-citizen. Works of Bach and Chopin will be followed by the remarkable work of the Canadian/South African composer Jacobus Kloppers, whose “Reflections” presents a fascinating musical history of the South African nation.
A native of Poland, Żukiewicz is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed pianist who has performed across Europe, the United States, and throughout the world.
“A LITTLE SERENADING MUSIC”
7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, BCPA Concert Hall
The University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra presents “A Little Serenading Music” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Tickets are available through the UW Performing Arts Box Office or at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert opens with “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, K. 525,” by W.A. Mozart and “Serenade for Strings, Opus 48,” by P.I Tchaikovsky. It also highlights the premiere of the winning composition submitted to the Douglas B. Reeves, University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra Composition Contest, 2019, “White Rim for String Orchestra, Piano and Percussion” by Chase Jordan.
Jordan, a bachelor’s candidate in viola performance and music composition at UW, serves as the co-principal of the UW Symphony Orchestra.
THE LONESOME HEROES PERFORMANCE
7-11 p.m. Feb. 21, University of Wyoming
Four thousand miles of fun is ahead for Austin, Texas’ The Lonesome Heroes this February as the Cosmic Americanaoutfit makes a run of shows and stops in their favorite places before circling back home in time for an official showcase slot at SXSW. Before the world comes to Austin, the band is wrapping up recording and road testing songs for their forthcoming album “Rise & Fall,” due in June. The Lonesome Heroes will be in Laramie at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
The Lonesome Heroes reside at the cosmic junction of indie rock and country. Led by frontman Rich Russell’s never-ending call of the road, the group has toured extensively behind two acclaimed albums across continents on both sides of the world, while never straying too far from their Cosmic Americana roots.
LARAMIE LAUGHS FOR A CAUSE
6 p.m. Feb. 22, Gryphon Theatre
The annual event to raise funds to provide assistance to women and girls has a new look this year. In addition to the comedy attendees have enjoyed in past years, an auction fashioned after the “The Price is Right” will be part of the entertainment and fundraising. Some of the available prizes include trips to Disneyworld, Nashville, the Bahamas, the US Open and Sonoma, and more local venues such as a Women’s Fly-Fishing trip to Saratoga, a tour of New Belgium Brewery in Ft Collins, and a Hot Air Balloon ride and trip to the Wind River Casino, as well as totally local prizes including an event at The Big Dipper, meat from The Butcher Block and a grill. There is something to interest everyone in attendance.
The fundraiser is planned for Feb. 22 at the Gryphon Theatre. A social hour is at 6 p.m., the auction begins at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m.
Comedian for this event is Brandt Tobler who was originally from Cheyenne and now Denver. He has traveled overseas to entertain our troops and has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox and ESPN. The opening act is Elliott Woolsey. The tickets cost is $40.00 in advance. Tickets the day of the event will increase in cost to $45.00. That amount includes appetizers and soft drinks and there is an open bar for the event at the Gryphon Theater.
All members of Soroptimist have tickets to sell and tickets are also available on the website: Soroptimistoflaramie.org. It is a good idea to get tickets early as seating is limited. Tickets make great Valentines gifts and attending this event with a group makes it extraordinary fun.
BANGLADESH NIGHT 2019
4:30-11 p.m. Feb. 23, University of Wyoming
Bangladesh Night 2019 is set for Feb. 23 at the University of Wyoming.
Bangladesh Night is an annual cultural showcase event organized by the Bangladesh Students Association at the University of Wyoming. The goal of this open event is to bring the diverse culture of Bangladesh to the UW community and promote cultural diversity and awareness on the campus. The cultural program, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., will be followed by a dinner event. The cultural program will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the UW Arts & Science Auditorium, and a dinner event and DJ show are from 7-11 p.m. in the Yellowstone Ballroom. The cultural program will be open for all. Tickets are required for dinner. A free 300 ticketed dinner with traditional Bangladeshi cuisine is offered to UW students, faculty and staff in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. Others can collect sponsor tickets for dinner by contacting Motiur Rahman at mrahman7@uwyo.edu prior to the program (at least a week before the event). Those tickets are $20 a piece.
LARAMIE FOSTER CLOSET GOOD NIGHT ADULTS PROM
8 p.m.-midnight Feb. 23, Kenny Sailors Gym
Laramie Foster Closet plans to present Good Night Adults Prom from 8 p.m.-midnight Feb. 23 in the Kenny Sailors Gym at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are $80 per couple or $50 per individual, and semi-formal attire is required.
The prom will include a live DJ, open craft beer and wine bar, drinking games, raffles, photo booth, appetizer bar, dessert bar, dancing and the crowning of a prom king and queen.
Go to www.laramiefostercloset.com for tickets or more information.
"IMAGES OF BLACK WYOMING"
On display through Feb. 28, Wyoming Gallery
“Images of Black Wyoming” is an exhibit in the Wyoming Gallery of the Centennial Complex, 2111 Willett Drive that was curated by UW student Paige Emerich with a grant from the UW President’s Advisory Council on Minorities and Women’s Affairs. The exhibit represents a few of the noteworthy stories of African Americans who have been influential in the state of Wyoming. It will be on display through Feb. 28.
“THE GOOD IN ALL OF US” FUNDRAISER
6:15 p.m. March 15, Alice Hardie Stevens Center
Interfaith-Good Samaritan is pleased to announce the first event fundraiser called “The GOOD in All of Us,” set for March 15 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for heavy hors d'oeuvres catered by Altitude Chophouse & Brewery and an open bar with beer, wine and soft drinks will be available. At 6:15 p.m., enjoy music by Laramie's own Nicole Lamartine and Jeff Selden, performing an eclectic range of music for voice and guitar. Silent and live auctions will tempt attendees with experiences, one-of-a-kind items and artwork.
Tickets are available now at www.eventbee.com/v/musicforgood. Individual tickets are $50 and tables are available.
Interfaith-Good Samaritan cooperates with other nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies and faith communities to provide assistance to women, men and children in emergency situations when no other help is available. Interfaith offers a food pantry open 41 hours per week and provides emergency assistance with rent, utilities or medical needs. Services are provided without regard to any religious affiliation. Interfaith-Good Samaritan serves families and individuals in Albany County, which has the highest poverty rate in the state of Wyoming.
For more information about Interfaith or “The GOOD in All of Us,” call Interfaith Executive Director Mike Vercauteren at 742-4240, ext. 2.
ARK REGIONAL SERVICES 6TH ANNUAL EVENT AND CASINO NIGHT
5:30-10 p.m. April 13, UW Conference Center
Ark Regional Services will host its sixth annual event from 5:30-10 p.m. April 13 at the UW Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event will feature dinner, raffles, live and silent auctions and casino games. Beer and wine will be available. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two. Tickets are available online at www.arkregionalservices.org or at 1150 N. 3rd Street.
Proceeds from this event will help Ark fulfill its mission by helping people live enriched, full, and individualized lives; learn what is necessary and meaningful to realize personal success; work toward individual accomplishment, employment satisfaction, and community contribution; and to play.
If you would additional information about the event, please contact Ruby Seidl at ruby@arkrs.org or 742-6641.
‘LARAMIE TV SERIES 60TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION
July 12-14
Tickets for a 60th anniversary reunion of TV series “Laramie,” which began in 1959, are currently on sale at www.visitlaramie.org.
The schedule of events is as follows:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12: Marry Me in Laramie events at the Laramie Plains Museum. A renewal of vows and reception is open to 70 couples for $125 per couple. A reception for all is $50 per person.
1-6 p.m. July 13: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
9 a.m.-noon July 14: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
5:45 p.m. July 14: An Evening at the Sherman Ranch at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch. Admission is $75 per person. Music, wagon rides and a Western BBQ dinner with the stars will be included.
