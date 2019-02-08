UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
This week’s planetarium schedule is as follows:
n “You Are a Star,” today, 7 p.m. This program tracks energy and matter throughout all space and time to trace it right to you. Discover how and why you are a star.
n “Don’t Feed the Geysers,” Saturday, 11 a.m. Yellowstone National Park is a Wyoming treasure packed with adventure and discoveries to be made, but it also is a place that has to be cared for. This program will explore a brief history of Yellowstone National Park, the marvels it contains and some things to know before that next visit. After the program, visitors can stay to participate in volcanic eruption experiments.
n “Distant Worlds — Alien Life?” Tuesday, 7 p.m. This program looks at constellations, meteor showers and visible planets. Does alien life exist? This program looks at what it takes for life to develop — starting with life here on Earth, moving out to the rest of our solar system and traveling on to alien planets that orbit distant stars in our galaxy.
For more detailed descriptions of these programs, go to www.wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows/.
“THE HOW AND THE WHY”
7:30 p.m.today-Saturday, Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the Wyoming Premiere of “The How and the Why” by Sarah Treem at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. All performances are followed by a chat-back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student and senior discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) during its business hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP for the set price of $12 plus a nominal ticketing fee. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
SONATAS FOR VIOLIN AND PIANO
7:30 p.m. today, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Music Faculty Recital Series presents John Fadial, violin, and Chi-Chen Wu, piano, in “Sonatas for Violin and Piano” at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. The program will include Fauré’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 1 in A major, Op. 13” and Franck’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major.”
Praised by L’Est Republicain for his “sparkling technique,” violinist Fadial has appeared on four continents as a chamber musician, soloist and pedagogue. Praised by World Journal, Chicago for her “amazing playing,” pianist Wu has performed widely as recitalist, chamber musician, and concerto soloist. Both musicians are also accomplished recording artists.
CHOCOLATE FIESTA
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie
One of Laramie’s favorite annual events — the Chocolate Fiesta — is scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St. Now in its 34th year, the Chocolate Fiesta features all things chocolate — cakes, candy, cookies, brownies, chocolate desserts, and much more — just in time for Valentine’s Day. This year’s Fiesta will also include a silent auction, featuring local artists as well as other gift items.
Proceeds from the sale of chocolate confections and the silent auction will go to Family Promise… “Because every child deserves a home”. Family Promise is a non-profit, community-based shelter program which helps families stabilize and achieve independence.
For more information, visit the UU Fellowship of Laramie Facebook page or contact Rebecca Roberts at 760-6513 or beccajuly@gmail.com.
TRIVIA NIGHT
5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Community Center
The Albany County Historical Society and Pedal House are co-hosting a trivia night and membership drive to support the Albany County Historical Society. A $5 entry fee gets you five rounds of trivia, appetizers/dessert and two free drinks. Prizes include gift cards, books, memberships to the Albany County Historical Society ($48 value) and more. ACHS trivia night takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Community Center. All proceeds benefit the Albany County Historical Society. Email Jessica at jessicaflock@hotmail.com for more information.
SCULPTOR DEMONSTRATION AND TALK
Noon-1 p.m. Saturday, ArtConnect Gallery
Whimsical artist Favian Hernandez will be at ArtConnect Gallery from noon-1 p.m. Saturday to talk about his papier-mâché sculptures and demonstrate some techniques.
The public is invited to stop in to visit him and see his animal world.
His art will be at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St., through Feb 23.
Email artconnect@uwyo.edu, call 460-9304 or find the event on Facebook for more information.
LARAMIE PUBLIC ART COALITION CALL FOR VIDEO ART SUBMISSIONS
Deadline: Monday
The Laramie Public Art Coalition has put out a call for local artists to submit videos or moving images that will be part of a temporary video projection at the end of February. The coalition will use a mobile projection unit housed in a teardrop trailer called TOPO-X. The theme of the projection is “Projecting: Place,” and the coalition is open to broad interpretations, according to a news release. The first place entry will receive $250, second place $150 and third place $100. The submission deadline is Monday and the winners will be announced Feb. 18. The projection will take place from dusk-11 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2 in the parking lot of the Laramie Area Visitor Center, 210 Custer. Videos should be five minutes or shorter and able to be looped. Send submissions to LPACsubmissions@gmail.com. Go to laramiepublicart.org for complete rules.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Night Heron Books
The Second Story Book Group will meet on a different day this month due to Valentine’s Day. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Night Heron Books, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Behind the Carbon Curtain: The Energy Industry, Political Censorship and Free Speech” by Jeffrey Lockwood.
Lockwood will attend the meeting.
The Second Story Book Group usually meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for March is “Garden Spells” by Sarah Addison Allen. All are welcome to attend.
”MUSIC FOR CLARINET, VIOLA, AND PIANO”
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series presents “Music for Clarinet, Viola and Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.
Performers include UW Music faculty members Blake McGee, clarinet and James Przygocki, viola, and guest artist Brooks Hafey, piano.
The program will feature “Four Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Opus 83,” by Max Bruch; “Trio in E-Flat Major, K. 498, ‘Kegelstatt,’” by W.A. Mozart; and “Trio for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Opus 128,” by Lowell Lieberman.
STUDIOWYO: OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH POET MASTERPIECE
7-9 p.m. Thursday, Wyoming Union Gardens
StudioWYO will be in collaboration with the Black Student Alliance for an open mic night.
This performance will follow a workshop hosted by BSA from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday. StudioWYO’s Open Mic will begin at 7 p.m.
MasterPiece, an award-winning spoken word poet from Dallas, will be hosting both the workshop and Open Mic Night. This Open Mic will provide a platform for attendees of the workshop to express themselves and perform what they had written earlier in the day. MasterPiece will be performing some of her own original work as well.
To find out more about MasterPiece, visit her website at masterpiecepoetry.com.
For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
EDUARDO MONTEIRO PERFORMANCE
7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, BCPA Recital Hall
Brazilian pianist Eduardo Monteiro, the University of Wyoming Department of Music’s Eminent Artist-in-Residence, will be in concert.
Monteiro will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. His performance is free to the public.
Monteiro has performed in major venues across the world, such as London’s Wigmore Hall, the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, the Cologne Philharmonic Hall, the Munich Gasteig, Milan’s Sala Verdi, the Liceu in Barcelona, Madrid’s National Auditorium of Music, Dublin’s National Concert Hall, the University of Houston’s Opera Center and Boston’s Jordan Hall.
He has performed as a soloist with orchestras in his home country of Brazil, along with five other countries, and has worked with 15 renowned conductors.
His UW program will feature “Piano Sonata in E major, Op. 109,” by Ludwig van Beethoven; “Three Preludes” by Claude Debussy; “Death of Isolde” by Franz Liszt, after Richard Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde;” Sonata No. 1 by Francisco Mignone; and “Impressões Seresteiras” and “Hommage à Chopin,” both by Heitor Villa-Lobos.
For more information, call Kathy Kirkaldie, UW Fine Arts coordinator, at (307) 766-2160 or email kirsik@uwyo.edu.
UW MUSIC PRESENTS EMINENT ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE, PIANIST EDUARDO MONTEIRO, IN CONCERT
7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, BCPA Recital Hall
The University of Wyoming Department of Music is proud to present the 2019 Eminent Artist-in-Residence, pianist Eduardo Monteiro, in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.
The program will feature “Piano Sonata in E major, Op. 109,” by Ludwig van Beethoven; “Three Preludes” by Claude Debussy; “Death of Isolde,” by Franz Liszt, after Richard Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde:” “Sonata No. 1,” by Francisco Mignone; and “Impressões Seresteiras” and “Hommage à Chopin” by Heitor Villa-Lobos.
Monteiro, a native of Rio de Janeiro, is one of the most active pianists in Brazil, regarded by critics as being among the country’s greatest.
TRATTORIA PROMESSA
5 p.m. Feb. 16, Alice Hardie Stevens Center
Family Promise of Albany County is planning a spectacular evening of great food, fun and entertainment. Family Promise is a Laramie-based organization that helps low-income families experiencing homelessness achieve lasting independence. The reception will feature appetizers by Linda Melcher. Black Market Farm and Solstice Acre Bread will be catering dinner. Entertainment will be provided by The Donicio Trujillo Jazz Trio and Soprano Brittany Lapalme. The event is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. The cost for tickets is $50.00 per person or $90.00 per couple and can be obtained by calling 742-6480 or at www.familypromiseofalbanycounty.org.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
A local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The next concert is at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
ADAM ZUKIEWICZ PERFORMANCE
3 p.m. Feb. 17, BCPA Recital Hall
University of Wyoming Music presents pianist Adam Zukiewicz at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
The program highlights Zukiewicz’s solo piano album “The Beginnings,” which includes compositions presenting a story of intellectual freedom and the power of expression of the piano as an instrument of the musician-citizen. Works of Bach and Chopin will be followed by the remarkable work of the Canadian/South African composer Jacobus Kloppers, whose “Reflections” presents a fascinating musical history of the South African nation.
A native of Poland, Zukiewicz is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed pianist who has performed across Europe, the United States, and throughout the world.
“A LITTLE SERENADING MUSIC”
7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, BCPA Concert Hall
The University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra presents “A Little Serenading Music” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Tickets are available through the UW Performing Arts Box Office or at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert opens with “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, K. 525,” by W.A. Mozart and “Serenade for Strings, Opus 48,” by P.I Tchaikovsky. It also highlights the premiere of the winning composition submitted to the Douglas B. Reeves, University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra Composition Contest, 2019, “White Rim for String Orchestra, Piano and Percussion” by Chase Jordan.
Jordan, a bachelor’s candidate in viola performance and music composition at UW, serves as the co-principal of the UW Symphony Orchestra.
THE LONESOME HEROES PERFORMANCE
7-11 p.m. Feb. 21, University of Wyoming
Four thousand miles of fun is ahead for Austin, Texas’ The Lonesome Heroes this February as the Cosmic Americana outfit makes a run of shows and stops in their favorite places before circling back home in time for an official showcase slot at SXSW. Before the world comes to Austin, the band is wrapping up recording and road testing songs for their forthcoming album “Rise & Fall,” due in June. The Lonesome Heroes will be in Laramie at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
The Lonesome Heroes reside at the cosmic junction of indie rock and country. Led by frontman Rich Russell’s never-ending call of the road, the group has toured extensively behind two acclaimed albums across continents on both sides of the world, while never straying too far from their Cosmic Americana roots.
LARAMIE LAUGHS FOR A CAUSE
6 p.m. Feb. 22, Gryphon Theatre
Laramie Laughs for a Cause has a new look this year. In addition to the comedy attendees, an auction fashioned after the “The Price is Right” will be part of the entertainment and fundraising.
The fundraiser is planned for Feb. 22 at the Gryphon Theatre. A social hour is at 6 p.m., the auction begins at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m.
The comedian for this event is Brandt Tobler, who was originally from Cheyenne and now resides in Denver. He has traveled overseas to entertain troops and has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox and ESPN. The opening act is Elliott Woolsey.
Tickets are $40 in advance. Day-of tickets are $45. Tickets include appetizers and soft drinks, and there will be an open bar.
Tickets are available from Soroptimist members or at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org. Seating is limited.
BANGLADESH NIGHT 2019
4:30-11 p.m. Feb. 23, University of Wyoming
Bangladesh Night 2019 is set for Feb. 23 at the University of Wyoming.
Bangladesh Night is an annual cultural showcase event organized by the Bangladesh Students Association at the University of Wyoming. The goal of this open event is to bring the diverse culture of Bangladesh to the UW community and promote cultural diversity and awareness on the campus. The cultural program, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., will be followed by a dinner event. The cultural program will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the UW Arts & Science Auditorium, and a dinner event and DJ show are from 7-11 p.m. in the Yellowstone Ballroom. The cultural program will be open for all. Tickets are required for dinner. A free 300 ticketed dinner with traditional Bangladeshi cuisine is offered to UW students, faculty and staff in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. Others can collect sponsor tickets for dinner by contacting Motiur Rahman at mrahman7@uwyo.edu prior to the program (at least a week before the event). Those tickets are $20 a piece.
LARAMIE FOSTER CLOSET GOOD NIGHT ADULTS PROM
8 p.m.-midnight Feb. 23, Kenny Sailors Gym
Laramie Foster Closet plans to present Good Night Adults Prom from 8 p.m.-midnight Feb. 23 in the Kenny Sailors Gym at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are $80 per couple or $50 per individual, and semi-formal attire is required.
The prom will include a live DJ, open craft beer and wine bar, drinking games, raffles, photo booth, appetizer bar, dessert bar, dancing and the crowning of a prom king and queen.
Go to www.laramiefostercloset.com for tickets or more information.
”IMAGES OF BLACK WYOMING”
On display through Feb. 28, Wyoming Gallery
“Images of Black Wyoming” is an exhibit in the Wyoming Gallery of the Centennial Complex, 2111 Willett Drive that was curated by UW student Paige Emerich with a grant from the UW President’s Advisory Council on Minorities and Women’s Affairs. The exhibit represents a few of the noteworthy stories of African Americans who have been influential in the state of Wyoming. It will be on display through Feb. 28.
“THE IMMORAL CODE” BOOK LAUNCH
1-3 p.m. March 2
The Second Story bookstore will host a book launch for “The Immoral Code” by Lillian Clark from 1-3 p.m. March 2 at 105 Ivinson Ave. All are welcome.
Called “gleefully engrossing” (The Bulletin) and “a well-paced debut” (Kirkus), this Knopf Book for Young Readers is a multi-perspective story about five teens determined to hack into one billionaire absentee father’s company to steal tuition money. Fast-paced and banter-filled, “The Immoral Code” is a hilarious and thought-provoking Robin Hood story for the 21st century.
Clark is a graduate of the University of Wyoming and a former manager of The Second Story, who now lives with her family in the Teton Valley of Idaho, where she writes books for teens.
LUNCHTIME CONVERSATIONS WITH CURATORS
12:10-12:50 p.m. March 6, UW Art Museum
The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a series of gallery walk-through events monthly on select Wednesdays during UW’s spring semester from 12:10-12:50 p.m.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum. Visitors are encouraged to continue the conversation after the in-gallery session. The monthly events are free and open to the public.
The March 6 gallery walk-through spotlights the 44th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition, with select UW student award winners. The exhibition will open Feb. 23 and will be on display through May 18.
Discussions will be casual and informal, and will include stories behind the art. Lunch will be provided following each gallery walk-through in the UW Art Museum’s entrance hall.
For more information, call the UW Art Museum at (307) 766-6622, visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum, or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.
“THE GOOD IN ALL OF US” FUNDRAISER
6:15 p.m. March 15, Alice Hardie Stevens Center
Interfaith-Good Samaritan is planning its “The GOOD in All of Us” fundraiser, set for March 15 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Altitude Chophouse & Brewery and an open bar with beer, wine and soft drinks will be available. At 6:15 p.m., enjoy music by Laramie’s own Nicole Lamartine and Jeff Selden, performing an eclectic range of music for voice and guitar. Silent and live auctions will tempt attendees with experiences, one-of-a-kind items and artwork.
Tickets are available now at www.eventbee.com/v/musicforgood. Individual tickets are $50 and tables are available.
For more information about Interfaith or “The GOOD in All of Us,” call Interfaith Executive Director Mike Vercauteren at 742-4240, ext. 2.
ARK REGIONAL SERVICES 6TH ANNUAL EVENT AND CASINO NIGHT
5:30-10 p.m. April 13, UW Conference Center
Ark Regional Services will host its sixth annual event from 5:30-10 p.m. April 13 at the UW Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event will feature dinner, raffles, live and silent auctions and casino games. Beer and wine will be available. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two. Tickets are available online at www.arkregionalservices.org or at 1150 N. 3rd Street.
Proceeds from this event will help Ark fulfill its mission by helping people live enriched, full, and individualized lives; learn what is necessary and meaningful to realize personal success; work toward individual accomplishment, employment satisfaction, and community contribution; and to play.
If you would additional information about the event, please contact Ruby Seidl at ruby@arkrs.org or 742-6641.
‘LARAMIE TV SERIES 60TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION
July 12-14
Tickets for a 60th anniversary reunion of TV series “Laramie,” which began in 1959, are currently on sale at www.visitlaramie.org.
The schedule of events is as follows:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12: Marry Me in Laramie events at the Laramie Plains Museum. A renewal of vows and reception is open to 70 couples for $125 per couple. A reception for all is $50 per person.
1-6 p.m. July 13: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
9 a.m.-noon July 14: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
5:45 p.m. July 14: An Evening at the Sherman Ranch at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch. Admission is $75 per person. Music, wagon rides and a Western BBQ dinner with the stars will be included.
