WYOMING TERRITORIAL PRISON HOLIDAY LIGHTS AND MUSIC SHOW
5:30-11:30 p.m. through Jan. 1, Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23-Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
GALA HOLIDAY CONCERT
7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday
The University of Wyoming Department of Music’s annual Gala Holiday Concert takes on a nostalgic air with a series of selections celebrating Hometown Holidays, according to a news release.
The performances, featuring Civic Chorus, Bel Canto, UW Singing Statesmen, Happy Jacks and UW Wind Symphony, is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Patrons are advised to get tickets early at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The Gala will feature beautiful sacred works, fun, popular holiday songs, seasonal folk medleys, the clip-clop and whinnies of a horse pulling a sleigh, and the powerful Russian Christmas Music as a finale.
The narrator this year will be Laramie’s own Rev. Marilyn Engstrom.
DECEMBER UW PLANETARIUM SCHEDULE
Programs in December at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium focus on the far corners of the universe and how astronomers discover what’s out there.
Winter hours continue, with Friday night shows now starting at 7 p.m. and STAR Observatory tours running from 8-9:30 p.m. Kid-themed planetarium shows are Saturdays at 11 a.m. The month also includes three Tuesday night shows at 7 p.m.
The planetarium will be closed Dec. 23-Jan. 3 for UW’s winter break.
Tickets cost $3 for students and $4 for non-students, and can be purchased at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office, located in Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m.-noon. Tickets also can be purchased by going online at www.uwyo.edu/physics/ and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
The December planetarium schedule is as follows:
n “This Month’s Sky” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This program looks at constellations, meteor showers and visible planets.
n “Brilliant Horizon” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Light, in the form of electromagnetic radiation, is how people experience and learn about the universe, especially space beyond Earth. This program explores the farthest and closest reaches of our universe. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 8-9:30 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
n “Tycho to the Moon” is at 11 a.m. Dec. 8. Blast off on an amazing ride with Tycho and his young American friends, Ruby and Michael. Visitors will learn about night and day, space travel, phases of the moon and features of the lunar surface. Take a close-up look at the sun; see Tycho play in zero gravity; witness Earth from space; and watch meteors shoot across the night sky. Visitors can stay after the program to participate in a clay moon model activity.
n “Two Small Pieces of Glass” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 11. Galileo did not invent the telescope, but he was the first person to use the newly invented device to observe the sky. His two small pieces of glass revealed a universe that was far more complex than previously assumed. Telescopes have advanced considerably since Galileo’s time. Humanity now has large observatories and even a couple in outer space. This program shares the way telescope development has helped us understand our place in space.
n “Star of the Magi” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 14. The book of Matthew describes a “star that rose in the East” as leading “magi” to the birthplace of Jesus. Could this star, depicted in artwork for nearly 2,000 years, have been an astronomical event? A supernova? A comet? A planetary conjunction with great significance? Visitors can speculate and learn about the heavens and wonder as astronomer Chip Kobulnicky presents celestial possibilities that may underlie this storied event.
n “Mind-Blowing Astronomy” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Stars the size of our solar system, time-warping black holes, giant voids of nothing — these are just a few of the mind-boggling topics this program will explore. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 8-9:30 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
n “The Center of Our Galaxy: Stars and Black Holes” is at 11 a.m. Dec. 22. Stars and black holes are two of the most fascinating objects we see in space — both to casual observers and scientists. This show will explore how stars and black holes work, and how they affect the Milky Way galaxy. Visitors can stay after the program to make chromatography ornaments.
Go to www.wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows for more detailed descriptions of these programs.
UW ART MUSEUM HOLIDAY EVENTS
Through Saturday, UW Art Museum
The University of Wyoming Art Museum plans to launch the holiday season with the 26th annual Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees through Saturday.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees includes a silent auction for trees and holiday items donated and decorated by student groups, civic organizations, local businesses and members of the community, as well as performances by Laramie student groups. The silent auction opens with the Lighting of the Trees at 6 p.m. Thursday and continues through 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Bidders need not be present to win, and all proceeds benefit UW Art Museum educational programs and community outreach.
During the “Lighting of the Trees” reception, visitors can enjoy dance and musical performances and vote for the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced at the end of the evening.
The UW Art Museum will host a dance and musical performances by local choral groups, student musicians and dance companies from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday. Families are invited to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus and to create ornaments, cards and other holiday decorations.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees also celebrates the opening for the holiday exhibition of artwork by Albany County schoolchildren, which will be on view through Dec. 15.
All events are free to the public at the UW Art Museum, located in the Centennial Complex, 2111 Willett Drive.
Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees is sponsored by Laramie Spinal Care Center, Laramie Hilton Garden Inn, Toyota of Laramie, John McPherson DDS and Aspen Family Chiropractic.
Contact Janine Reinhardt at 766-3477 or janine.reinhardt@uwyo.edu for more information about these events.
LUNCHTIME CONVERSATIONS WITH CURATORS
12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday, UW Art Museum
As part of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Centennial Complex, the next Lunchtime Conversations with Curators features Marianne Eileen Wardle, director of the University of Wyoming Art Museum, taking visitors on a tour focused on the unique building the Art Museum inhabits and some of its hidden features and spaces.
The event is planned for 12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday and is free to the public. A free lunch will be provided following the conversation.
‘THE SANTALAND DIARIES’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-8, Gryphon Theatre
Relative Theatrics’ holiday tradition, “The Santaland Diaries, tells the tale of an out-of-work actor who finds a holiday job as an elf at Macy’s in New York City by nationally acclaimed humorist David Sedaris.
Shows are planned for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-8 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St.
The play contains adult themes and language. Audience members are invited to stay after the show and snap their picture with Crumpet the Elf in SantaLand. The production is sponsored by Sweet Pickles Children’s Store and The Curiosity Shoppe.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of for general admission and $10 in advance and $14 the day of for University of Wyoming students and senior citizens.
Go to www.gryphontheatre.org for tickets or more information.
‘THE NUTCRACKER’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8, 2 p.m. Dec. 9
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance celebrates the holiday season with a cherished family favorite, “The Nutcracker,” directed by Marsha Knight, choreographed by Knight and Jennifer Deckert, with the UW Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Michael Griffith.
Based on E.T.A Hoffman’s fairy tale and featuring Tchaikovsky’s dazzling score, “The Nutcracker” brings out the child in each of us as it comes alive with dancing snowflakes, magical mice, marching soldiers, waltzing flowers, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince.
This classic ballet is at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at UW Arts & Sciences Auditorium. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
DOWNTOWN LARAMIE CHRISTMAS PARADE
6 p.m. Dec. 7, downtown Laramie
The Downtown Laramie Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Entry is free, and prizes will be awarded for the best use of lights, the best use of theme and the best overall entry, according to a news release. Elf on the Shelf is the 2018 parade theme. Email laramiechristmasparade@yahoo.com or call Denise Deem at 721-1722 for entry application or more information.
‘SNOWFLAKES AND SPARKLES’
4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 7, ArtConnect Gallery
ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St., is set to present an exhibition of “Snowflakes and Sparkles.” The exhibit is comprised of original works of art Jewelry by artists Tom Gaddis, Robin Guffey, Sarajane Helm, Jackie Olaveson, Linda Parks and Camille Rendal and glass artist Patti O’Doherty. Also included in the exhibit are 2-D photos and paintings by invited Laramie artists as well as snowflake sculptures, and University of Wyoming Fashion Club holiday mannequins. The exhibit runs from Dec. 7-Jan. 3. The public is invited to an artist reception and an opportunity to meet and converse with all of the artists from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. All works on exhibit will be for sale.
The gallery is a project of the nonprofit Wyoming Women’s Business Center. Normal business hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays.
Call 460-3304 for more information.
HOLIDAY LIGHT TRAIL
5:30-9:30 P.M. Dec. 8, Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site
The public is invited to enjoy a special opportunity to experience the Wyoming Territorial Prison Holiday Light Show up close by walking the Holiday Light Trail from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at 975 Snowy Range Road.
The Territorial Prison’s spectacular light show features more than 10,000 lights and 20 displays synchronized to favorite holiday songs.
Normally, this annual show can only be experienced from a car with the radio tuned to 99.5 FM.
This one-time opportunity allows the public on the grounds of the Territorial Prison. Admission is $5 for adults, $2.50 for youth ages 12-17 and free for those 11 and younger. Admission to the event also includes a raffle ticket to win a gift basket from the gift shop. The admission fee supports the WTP’s Holiday Music and Light Show and other programs.
Call Renee Slider or Lynette Nelson at 745-3733 for more information.
UNIVERSITY WOMEN’S CLUB HOLIDAY HOME TOUR
Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9
The University Women’s Club is planning its annual Holiday Home Tour from noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9. Admission is $20-$25.
Contact Tanna Nagy at fryenagy@gmail.com or 760-1759 for find the event on Facebook for more information.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP MEETING
6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin.
“The Aviator’s Wife” is a novel that follows the life of Anne Morrow as she grows up in an influential family, her eventual marriage to Charles Lindbergh, and the trials, tribulations and notoriety that come with being married to one of the most recognizable men in the world at the time.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for January is “The Great Halifax Explosion” by John U. Bacon. All are welcome to attend.
An local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. Dec. 16: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium (this concert is a sing along)
3 p.m. Jan. 20: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
