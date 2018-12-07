DECEMBER UW PLANETARIUM SCHEDULE
Programs in December at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium focus on the far corners of the universe and how astronomers discover what’s out there.
Winter hours continue, with Friday night shows now starting at 7 p.m. and STAR Observatory tours running from 8-9:30 p.m. Kid-themed planetarium shows are Saturdays at 11 a.m. The month also includes three Tuesday night shows at 7 p.m.
The planetarium will be closed Dec. 23-Jan. 3 for UW’s winter break.
Tickets cost $3 for students and $4 for non-students, and can be purchased at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office, located in Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m.-noon. Tickets also can be purchased by going online at www.uwyo.edu/physics/ and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
The December planetarium schedule is as follows:
n “Tycho to the Moon” is at 11 a.m. Saturday. Blast off on an amazing ride with Tycho and his young American friends, Ruby and Michael. Visitors will learn about night and day, space travel, phases of the moon and features of the lunar surface.
Take a close-up look at the sun; see Tycho play in zero gravity; witness Earth from space; and watch meteors shoot across the night sky. Visitors can stay after the program to participate in a clay moon model activity.
— “Two Small Pieces of Glass” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Galileo did not invent the telescope, but he was the first person to use the newly invented device to observe the sky. His two small pieces of glass revealed a universe that was far more complex than previously assumed. Telescopes have advanced considerably since Galileo’s time. Humanity now has large observatories and even a couple in outer space. This program shares the way telescope development has helped us understand our place in space.
— “Star of the Magi” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 14. The book of Matthew describes a “star that rose in the East” as leading “magi” to the birthplace of Jesus. Could this star, depicted in artwork for nearly 2,000 years, have been an astronomical event? A supernova? A comet? A planetary conjunction with great significance? Visitors can speculate and learn about the heavens and wonder as astronomer Chip Kobulnicky presents celestial possibilities that may underlie this storied event.
— “Star of the Magi” is at 4 p.m. Dec. 15. The book of Matthew describes a “star that rose in the East” as leading “magi” to the birthplace of Jesus. Could this star, depicted in artwork for nearly 2,000 years, have been an astronomical event? A supernova? A comet? A planetary conjunction with great significance? Visitors can speculate and learn about the heavens and wonder as astronomer Chip Kobulnicky presents celestial possibilities that may underlie this storied event.
— “Two Small Pieces of Glass” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 18. Galileo did not invent the telescope, but he was the first person to use the newly invented device to observe the sky. His two small pieces of glass revealed a universe that was far more complex than previously assumed. Telescopes have advanced considerably since Galileo’s time. Humanity now has large observatories and even a couple in outer space. This program shares the way telescope development has helped us understand our place in space.
— “Mind-Blowing Astronomy” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Stars the size of our solar system, time-warping black holes, giant voids of nothing — these are just a few of the mind-boggling topics this program will explore. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 8-9:30 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
— “The Center of Our Galaxy: Stars and Black Holes” is at 11 a.m. Dec. 22. Stars and black holes are two of the most fascinating objects we see in space — both to casual observers and scientists. This show will explore how stars and black holes work, and how they affect the Milky Way galaxy. Visitors can stay after the program to make chromatography ornaments.
Go to www.wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows for more detailed descriptions of these programs.
‘THE SANTALAND DIARIES’
7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, Gryphon Theatre
Relative Theatrics’ holiday tradition, “The Santaland Diaries, tells the tale of an out-of-work actor who finds a holiday job as an elf at Macy’s in New York City by nationally acclaimed humorist David Sedaris.
Shows are planned for 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St.
The play contains adult themes and language. Audience members are invited to stay after the show and snap their picture with Crumpet the Elf in SantaLand. The production is sponsored by Sweet Pickles Children’s Store and The Curiosity Shoppe.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of for general admission and $10 in advance and $14 the day of for University of Wyoming students and senior citizens.
Go to www.grphyonetheatre.org for tickets or more information.
‘THE NUTCRACKER’
7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance celebrates the holiday season with a cherished family favorite, “The Nutcracker,” directed by Marsha Knight, choreographed by Knight and Jennifer Deckert, with the UW Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Michael Griffith.
Based on E.T.A Hoffman’s fairytale and featuring Tchaikovsky’s dazzling score, “The Nutcracker” brings out the child in each of us as it comes alive with dancing snowflakes, magical mice, marching soldiers, waltzing flowers, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince.
This classic ballet is at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at UW Arts & Sciences Auditorium. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
‘SNOWFLAKES AND SPARKLES’
4:30-6:30 p.m. today, ArtConnect Gallery
ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St., is set to present an exhibition of “Snowflakes and Sparkles.” The exhibit is comprised of original works of art Jewelry by artists Tom Gaddis, Robin Guffey, Sarajane Helm, Jackie Olaveson, Linda Parks and Camille Rendal and glass artist Patti O’Doherty. Also included in the exhibit are 2-D photos and paintings by invited Laramie artists as well as snowflake sculptures, and University of Wyoming Fashion Club holiday mannequins. The exhibit runs from Dec. 7-Jan. 3. The public is invited to an artist reception and an opportunity to meet and converse with all of the artists from 4:30-6:30 p.m. today. All works on exhibit will be for sale.
The gallery is a project of the nonprofit Wyoming Women’s Business Center. Normal business hours are 10 a.m.6- p.m. Thursdays-Fridays.
Call 460-3304 for more information.
LARAMIE COMMUNITY CAROL SINGING
7 p.m. today, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral
Members of the Laramie community are invited to join in a Christmas Carol Sing at 7 p.m. today at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, Third Street and Ivinson Avenue following the Downtown Christmas Parade.
The Alleluia Ringers, the handbell choir made of ringers from First Baptist and United Methodist churches directed by Mary Jean Honeycutt, will play carols plus the inspiring “The Heavens are Telling” with organ accompaniment by Ruth Monroe. The evening will conclude with the singing by everyone of George Frederic Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” from the Messiah.
The public is invited to participate.
UNIVERSITY WOMEN’S CLUB HOLIDAY HOME TOUR
Noon-4 p.m. Sunday
The University Women’s Club is planning its annual Holiday Home Tour from noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $20-$25.
Contact Tanna Nagy at fryenagy@gmail.com or 760-1759 for find the event on Facebook for more information.
TEN TENORS PERFORMANCE
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, UW A&S Auditorium
The Ten Tenors, an Australian ensemble, will perform as the last act in the University of Wyoming Presents fall series.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the UW College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
Tickets are $20 for the public, $17 for senior citizens and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office and the Wyoming Union Information Desk, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Formed in 1995, the ensemble has headlined more than 2,000 concerts around the world and sold more than 3.5 million concert tickets. The group is known for dynamic, choreographed performances and easy transitions between various sounds.
Go to www.thetentenors.com for more information about the group.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP MEETING
6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin.
“The Aviator’s Wife” is a novel that follows the life of Anne Morrow as she grows up in an influential family, her eventual marriage to Charles Lindbergh, and the trials, tribulations and notoriety that come with being married to one of the most recognizable men in the world at the time.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for January is “The Great Halifax Explosion” by John U. Bacon. All are welcome to attend.
ORGAN CONCERT SERIES
A local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. Dec. 16: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium (this concert is a sing along)
3 p.m. Jan. 20: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
BEATLES VS. STONES – A MUSICAL SHOWDOWN
7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Gryphon Theatre
Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown is coming to the Gryphon Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Tickets are $35-$55 and can be purchased at the Laramie Plains Civic Center Box Office or www.gryphontheatre.org. The Gryphon Theatre is located at 710 Garfield St.
Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road, will engage in a barrage of hits against premiere Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.
