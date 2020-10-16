Halloween is just around the corner, and Laramie residents are invited to kick-off the season with a spooky movie screening.
UniWyo Federal Credit Union and Wyoming Athletics are hosting the Cowboy Spooky Movie Drive-In at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Summit View parking lot on the east side of War Memorial Stadium.
The title on tap is “Hocus Pocus,” a 1993 Disney comedy about a trio of witches who are accidentally resurrected on Halloween by a teenage boy. The movie got a lukewarm reception initially but has since become a cult favorite.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the screening, and vehicles can enter at the corner of Crane Street and Arrowhead Lane near 22nd Street. Parking attendants will direct smaller vehicles to the front and larger ones to the back, arranging them in a checkerboard pattern so no one’s view is obstructed.
The Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation will have goodie bags available for audience members. There won’t be any other refreshments, restroom access or garbage cans, and audience members are required to stay in their vehicles.
“We want to make sure that everyone is socially distanced and as safe as possible,” said Mindy Uitterdyk, vice president of marketing at UniWyo.
A rental service is providing a 40-foot inflatable screen and a crew to project the movie. The soundtrack will be broadcast through an FM radio signal.
Uitterdyk said the event is a way to connect with the community and provide a safe Halloween experience. Another drive-in event took place in July, and Uitterdyk said the parking lot filled up. She’s expecting a similar crowd this time.
“We may have to close the gates if it’s at capacity,” she said.
Also starting Saturday is an online scavenger hunt called Laramie’s Ghost Chase. From Saturday through Halloween, individuals and teams can complete more than 50 missions using an app called GooseChase.
“It’s a socially-distanced, community-wide event that several different entities are putting on,” Uitterdyk said. “We’re partnering together to provide a different way for youth in our community to have fun during the Halloween season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.